IPL 2025 tickets: How and when to buy tickets for IPL 2025 playoffs and final?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is nearing its business end, and the governing body has shared ticket details for the last four matches. The playoffs are set to begin on May 29, while the final will be played on June 3.

On Friday, May 23, IPL released details about how and when to buy tickets for the playoffs and the final of the 2025 season. The online ticket sales for these games will begin from Saturday, May 24, onwards (via IPL's official website).

District by Zomato has been named the official ticketing agency for the playoff matches. Fans can purchase tickets on the District by Zomato website/App and can also purchase tickets through the official IPL website.

RuPay cardholders will have an exclusive 24-hour priority access to the tickets on May 24. For the non-RuPay cardholders and non-exclusive fans, tickets will go live Sunday, May 25, onwards, for the playoff matches and the final.

IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final ticket sales schedule -

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator - May 24, 7:00 PM IST (RuPay cardholders), May 25, 8:00 PM IST (non-exclusive)

Qualifier 2 & Finals - May 26, 7:00 PM IST (RuPay cardholders), May 27, 8:00 PM IST (non-exclusive)

Website links - https://www.iplt20.com and https://www.district.in

Which are the four teams in the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs of the IPL. This time around, four teams have already sealed their spots in the playoffs, with a few league matches remaining.

The Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were the first three teams to qualify for the playoffs this season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) became the fourth and final team to seal their spot and join GT, RCB, and PBKS in the playoffs.

However, with a few league-stage matches remaining, the final positions in the points table are not confirmed. The four teams will fight to finish in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of reaching the final.

