IPL 2025 tickets: How and when to buy tickets for IPL 2025 playoffs and final?

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 23, 2025 14:18 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
IPL 2025 playoffs begin on May 29 - Source: Getty

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is nearing its business end, and the governing body has shared ticket details for the last four matches. The playoffs are set to begin on May 29, while the final will be played on June 3.

Ad

On Friday, May 23, IPL released details about how and when to buy tickets for the playoffs and the final of the 2025 season. The online ticket sales for these games will begin from Saturday, May 24, onwards (via IPL's official website).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

District by Zomato has been named the official ticketing agency for the playoff matches. Fans can purchase tickets on the District by Zomato website/App and can also purchase tickets through the official IPL website.

RuPay cardholders will have an exclusive 24-hour priority access to the tickets on May 24. For the non-RuPay cardholders and non-exclusive fans, tickets will go live Sunday, May 25, onwards, for the playoff matches and the final.

IPL 2025 Playoffs and Final ticket sales schedule -

Ad

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator - May 24, 7:00 PM IST (RuPay cardholders), May 25, 8:00 PM IST (non-exclusive)

Qualifier 2 & Finals - May 26, 7:00 PM IST (RuPay cardholders), May 27, 8:00 PM IST (non-exclusive)

Website links - https://www.iplt20.com and https://www.district.in

Which are the four teams in the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs of the IPL. This time around, four teams have already sealed their spots in the playoffs, with a few league matches remaining.

Ad

The Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were the first three teams to qualify for the playoffs this season. The Mumbai Indians (MI) became the fourth and final team to seal their spot and join GT, RCB, and PBKS in the playoffs.

However, with a few league-stage matches remaining, the final positions in the points table are not confirmed. The four teams will fight to finish in the top two, which will strengthen their chances of reaching the final.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications