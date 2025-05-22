  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs LSG match (Updated) ft. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 22, 2025 23:49 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Gujarat Titans took on Lucknow Super Giants at the 64th match of the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Thursday. LSG outclassed GT by 33 runs to win their sixth game of the season.

The Titans won the toss and chose to bowl first. The LSG openers were fearless in their batting, as Mitchell Marsh scored his maiden hundred in the IPL, scoring 117 off 64 balls. Nicholas Pooran also returned to his form, scoring his fifth fifty of the season and remaining unbeaten at 56 facing 27 deliveries.

The batting pair of Marsh and Pooran added 121 runs for the second wicket, guiding them to a mammoth score of 235/2. Sai Kishore and Arshad Khan were the only bowlers to pick up a wicket each.

In response, they lost their top three batters, failing to score big in the game. However, Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) and Sherfane Rutherford (38 off 22) gave them hope with their 86-run partnership until William O'Rourke broke the partnership. He picked up three crucial wickets, while Ayush Badoni picked up two alongside Avesh Khan and a piece each to Akash Singh and Shahbaz Ahmed.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)13131638108*53.16409155.9915-7220
2Shubman Gill (GT)1313263693*57.81406156.65-6-6123
3SA Yadav (MI)1313558373*72.87342170.46-4-5830
4MR Marsh (LSG)1212-56011746.66346161.841525232
5YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
6JC Buttler (GT)1312453397*66.62323165.01-515224
7N Pooran (LSG)1313251187*46.45257198.83-5-4440
8V Kohli (RCB)1111350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
9KL Rahul (DC)12123504112*56339148.6713-4620
10Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1212-4589138.16267171.53-414825
Sai Sudharsan leads the chart with 638 runs from 13 innings at an average of 53.16. Shubman Gill in the second position has scored 636 runs at a strike rate of 156.65. Suryakumar Yadav fills in the third with 583 runs. Mitchell Marsh jumps to the fourth position (previously tenth) and now has 560 runs from the 12 innings played.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Jos Buttler (533), Nicholas Pooran (511), Virat Kohli (505), KL Rahul (504), and Prabhsimran Singh (458) occupy the positions from fifth to 10th. Nicholas Pooran has jumped to the seventh position (previously ninth), while Jos Buttler has jumped to the sixth position from seventh.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)131327445.4-381214/1818.148.3413.042-
2M Prasidh Krishna (GT)131330651-413214/4119.668.0914.571-
3TA Boult (MI)131327145.1-382194/2620.18.4514.261-
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
5CV Varun (KKR)121228247-329173/2219.35716.58--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)9921235.2-226164/2214.126.3913.251-
7R Sai Kishore (GT)131321936.3-328163/3020.58.9813.68--
8Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)121124240.21351163/1621.938.715.12--
9VG Arora (KKR)111123138.31391163/2924.4310.1514.43--
10HV Patel (SRH)111122838-370154/2824.669.7315.22-
Noor Ahmad jumps to the first position with 21 wickets alongside Prasidh Krishna in the second position. He remained wicketless in the game against LSG and therefore slipped a position. Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, and Varun Chakravarthy have picked 19, 18, and 17 wickets, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, with 16 wickets, is accompanied by Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, and Vaibhav Arora. Harshal Patel concludes the table with 15 wickets from 11 games.

Sportz Connect

