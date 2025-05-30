  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs MI match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs MI match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Sai Sudharsan

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 30, 2025 23:52 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
Image Credits (Getty Source)

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League saw Gujarat Titans clash with Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. MI emerged victorious over GT in a run-chasing game by 20 runs on Friday.

Ad

MI won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a massive total of 228/5. Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) and Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) added a quickfire start, providing 84 runs to the first wicket partnership. Rohit scored his fourth fifty of the season. Suryakumar Yadav played a 20-ball-33-run cameo alongside Hardik Pandya (22* off 9).

In response, the Titans lost their captain, Shubman Gill, very early in the play. However, Sai Sudharsan (81 off 49) and Washington Sundar (48 off 24) added a partnership of 84 runs, giving hopes for the team. It wasn't enough, though, to guide the side to victory. Trent Boult picked up two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Richard Gleeson, and Mitchell Santner picked up a piece of it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)15152760108*58.46485156.716-8821
2SA Yadav (MI)1515567373*67.3401167.83-5-6535
3Shubman Gill (GT)1515265093*50417155.87-6-6224
4MR Marsh (LSG)1313-62711748.23383163.71625637
5V Kohli (RCB)1414361473*55.81419146.53-8-6319
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
7KL Rahul (DC)13134539112*59.88359150.1313-5221
8JC Buttler (GT)1413453897*59.77330163.03-515224
9N Pooran (LSG)1414252487*43.66267196.25-5-4540
10Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1515-5179134.46311166.23-415528
Ad

Sai Sudharsan leads the top scorer list with his incredible batting, scoring 81 runs against MI, and now has 760 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 156.70. Suryakumar Yadav jumps to the second (previously third) with 673 runs from 15 innings at an average of 67.3.

Shubman Gill slips to the third position with 650 runs at a strike rate of 155.87. Mitchell Marsh, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Prabhsimran conclude the table with 627, 614, 559, 539, 538, 524, and 517 runs, respectively.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)151535459-488254/4119.528.2714.161-
2Noor Ahmad (CSK)141429449-406234/1817.658.2812.782-
3JR Hazlewood (RCB)111124040-332214/3315.88.311.421-
4TA Boult (MI)151532253.4-479214/2622.88.9215.331-
5R Sai Kishore (GT)151525542.3-393193/3020.689.2413.42--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)111126043.2-276184/2215.336.3614.441-
7Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)151430250.21434183/1624.118.6216.77--
8CV Varun (KKR)131330050-383173/2222.527.6617.64--
9VG Arora (KKR)121225542.31430173/2925.2910.1115--
10HV Patel (SRH)121225141.5-409164/2825.569.7715.682-
Ad

Prasidh Krishna jumps to the top with 25 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 8.27. Noor Ahmad (24), Josh Hazlewood (21), Trent Boult (21), and Sai Kishore (19) occupy the positions from second to fifth. Sai Kishore jumps from the seventh to the fifth position at an economy of 9.24.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 18 wickets, alongside Arshdeep Singh at an economy of 6.36. Arshdeep Singh slips to the seventh position with 18 wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshal Patel complete the table with 17, 17, and 16 wickets, respectively.

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications