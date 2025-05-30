IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs MI match (Updated) ft. Rohit Sharma and Sai Sudharsan

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League saw Gujarat Titans clash with Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. MI emerged victorious over GT in a run-chasing game by 20 runs on Friday.

MI won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a massive total of 228/5. Rohit Sharma (81 off 50) and Jonny Bairstow (47 off 22) added a quickfire start, providing 84 runs to the first wicket partnership. Rohit scored his fourth fifty of the season. Suryakumar Yadav played a 20-ball-33-run cameo alongside Hardik Pandya (22* off 9).

In response, the Titans lost their captain, Shubman Gill, very early in the play. However, Sai Sudharsan (81 off 49) and Washington Sundar (48 off 24) added a partnership of 84 runs, giving hopes for the team. It wasn't enough, though, to guide the side to victory. Trent Boult picked up two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Richard Gleeson, and Mitchell Santner picked up a piece of it.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 15 15 2 760 108* 58.46 485 156.7 1 6 - 88 21 2 SA Yadav (MI) 15 15 5 673 73* 67.3 401 167.83 - 5 - 65 35 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 15 15 2 650 93* 50 417 155.87 - 6 - 62 24 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 13 13 - 627 117 48.23 383 163.7 1 6 2 56 37 5 V Kohli (RCB) 14 14 3 614 73* 55.81 419 146.53 - 8 - 63 19 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 14 13 4 538 97* 59.77 330 163.03 - 5 1 52 24 9 N Pooran (LSG) 14 14 2 524 87* 43.66 267 196.25 - 5 - 45 40 10 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 15 15 - 517 91 34.46 311 166.23 - 4 1 55 28

Sai Sudharsan leads the top scorer list with his incredible batting, scoring 81 runs against MI, and now has 760 runs from 15 games at a strike rate of 156.70. Suryakumar Yadav jumps to the second (previously third) with 673 runs from 15 innings at an average of 67.3.

Shubman Gill slips to the third position with 650 runs at a strike rate of 155.87. Mitchell Marsh, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Prabhsimran conclude the table with 627, 614, 559, 539, 538, 524, and 517 runs, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 15 15 354 59 - 488 25 4/41 19.52 8.27 14.16 1 - 2 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 14 14 294 49 - 406 23 4/18 17.65 8.28 12.78 2 - 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 11 11 240 40 - 332 21 4/33 15.8 8.3 11.42 1 - 4 TA Boult (MI) 15 15 322 53.4 - 479 21 4/26 22.8 8.92 15.33 1 - 5 Sai Kishore (GT) 15 15 255 42.3 - 393 19 3/30 20.68 9.24 13.42 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 11 11 260 43.2 - 276 18 4/22 15.33 6.36 14.44 1 - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 15 14 302 50.2 1 434 18 3/16 24.11 8.62 16.77 - - 8 CV Varun (KKR) 13 13 300 50 - 383 17 3/22 22.52 7.66 17.64 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 12 12 255 42.3 1 430 17 3/29 25.29 10.11 15 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Prasidh Krishna jumps to the top with 25 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 8.27. Noor Ahmad (24), Josh Hazlewood (21), Trent Boult (21), and Sai Kishore (19) occupy the positions from second to fifth. Sai Kishore jumps from the seventh to the fifth position at an economy of 9.24.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked 18 wickets, alongside Arshdeep Singh at an economy of 6.36. Arshdeep Singh slips to the seventh position with 18 wickets. Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshal Patel complete the table with 17, 17, and 16 wickets, respectively.

