  IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GT match (Updated) ft. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GT match (Updated) ft. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 07, 2025 00:55 IST
Mumbai Indians clashed horns against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, for the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday. GT won by three wickets in a DLS game of 19 overs (Target 147) to break MI's seven-game win streak.

GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai, batting first, posted 155/8 with Will Jacks being the top scorer, scoring 53 runs from 35 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was supported by a cameo of 35, facing 24 deliveries. Sai Kishore picked up two wickets, with a piece each to Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee.

In response, the Titans had a good start after losing Sai Sudharsan (5) early in the game. However, the break in play due to rain eventually turned the game towards MI. They picked up crucial wickets, dismissing the captain, Shubman Gill (43 off 46), and Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 15).

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were economical with their spell and the star performers, picking up two wickets each alongside Ashwani Kumar (Concession sub for Corbin Bosch). However, it was all in vain, as GT win the game by three wickets.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1SA Yadav (MI)1212451068*63.75299170.56-3-5126
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1111-5098246.27332153.31-5-5616
3Shubman Gill (GT)111115089050.8333152.55-5-5116
4V Kohli (RCB)1111350573*63.12352143.46-7-4418
5JC Buttler (GT)1111450097*71.42305163.93-514922
6YBK Jaiswal (RR)121214737543306154.57-5-4625
7Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1111-4379139.72257170.03-414524
8N Pooran (LSG)1111141087*41204200.98-4-3434
9SS Iyer (PBKS)1111340597*50.62224180.8-412727
10KL Rahul (DC)1010238193*47.62268142.16-3-3016
Suryakumar Yadav jumped to the top with 510 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 170.56. Sai Sudharsan jumped to the second position (previously third), scoring 509 runs. His partner, Shubman Gill, moved up to the third with his knock of 43 in the game against MI and now has 508 runs from 11 games.

Virat Kohli slipped to fourth with 505 runs. Jos Buttler, with 500 runs, occupies the fifth position at a strike rate of 163.93. Yashasvi Jaiswal (473), Prabhsimran Singh (437), Nicholas Pooran (410), Shreyas Iyer (405), and KL Rahul (381) have filled the positions from sixth to tenth, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1M Prasidh Krishna (GT)111125843-329204/4116.457.6512.91-
2JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
3TA Boult (MI)121225342.1-358184/2619.888.4914.051-
4Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)111021836.21291163/1618.18813.62--
5Noor Ahmad (CSK)111123439-314164/1819.628.0514.621-
6CV Varun (KKR)111125843-311153/2220.737.2317.2--
7Mohammed Siraj (GT)111124641-369154/1724.6916.41-
8R Sai Kishore (GT)111117729.3-247143/3017.648.3712.64--
9KH Pandya (RCB)111121035-300144/4521.428.57151-
10HV Patel (SRH)101020434-321144/2822.929.4414.572-
Prasidh Krishna maintains the top spot with 20 wickets at an average of 16.45. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult, with joint wickets of 18, are in the second and third positions with an economy of 8.44 and 8.52, respectively. Arshdeep Singh (16), Noor Ahmad (16), Varun Chakaravarthy (15), and Mohammed Siraj (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Sai Kishore jumped to the eighth position with 14 wickets alongside Krunal Pandya and Harshal Patel.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Edited by Aditya Singh
