IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GT match (Updated) ft. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians clashed horns against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, for the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday. GT won by three wickets in a DLS game of 19 overs (Target 147) to break MI's seven-game win streak.

GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai, batting first, posted 155/8 with Will Jacks being the top scorer, scoring 53 runs from 35 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was supported by a cameo of 35, facing 24 deliveries. Sai Kishore picked up two wickets, with a piece each to Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee.

In response, the Titans had a good start after losing Sai Sudharsan (5) early in the game. However, the break in play due to rain eventually turned the game towards MI. They picked up crucial wickets, dismissing the captain, Shubman Gill (43 off 46), and Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 15).

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were economical with their spell and the star performers, picking up two wickets each alongside Ashwani Kumar (Concession sub for Corbin Bosch). However, it was all in vain, as GT win the game by three wickets.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Yadav (MI) 12 12 4 510 68* 63.75 299 170.56 - 3 - 51 26 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 - 509 82 46.27 332 153.31 - 5 - 56 16 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 11 11 1 508 90 50.8 333 152.55 - 5 - 51 16 4 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 505 73* 63.12 352 143.46 - 7 - 44 18 5 JC Buttler (GT) 11 11 4 500 97* 71.42 305 163.93 - 5 1 49 22 6 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 12 12 1 473 75 43 306 154.57 - 5 - 46 25 7 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 11 11 - 437 91 39.72 257 170.03 - 4 1 45 24 8 N Pooran (LSG) 11 11 1 410 87* 41 204 200.98 - 4 - 34 34 9 SS Iyer (PBKS) 11 11 3 405 97* 50.62 224 180.8 - 4 1 27 27 10 KL Rahul (DC) 10 10 2 381 93* 47.62 268 142.16 - 3 - 30 16

Suryakumar Yadav jumped to the top with 510 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 170.56. Sai Sudharsan jumped to the second position (previously third), scoring 509 runs. His partner, Shubman Gill, moved up to the third with his knock of 43 in the game against MI and now has 508 runs from 11 games.

Virat Kohli slipped to fourth with 505 runs. Jos Buttler, with 500 runs, occupies the fifth position at a strike rate of 163.93. Yashasvi Jaiswal (473), Prabhsimran Singh (437), Nicholas Pooran (410), Shreyas Iyer (405), and KL Rahul (381) have filled the positions from sixth to tenth, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 11 11 258 43 - 329 20 4/41 16.45 7.65 12.9 1 - 2 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 12 12 253 42.1 - 358 18 4/26 19.88 8.49 14.05 1 - 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 10 218 36.2 1 291 16 3/16 18.18 8 13.62 - - 5 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 11 11 234 39 - 314 16 4/18 19.62 8.05 14.62 1 - 6 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 258 43 - 311 15 3/22 20.73 7.23 17.2 - - 7 Mohammed Siraj (GT) 11 11 246 41 - 369 15 4/17 24.6 9 16.4 1 - 8 R Sai Kishore (GT) 11 11 177 29.3 - 247 14 3/30 17.64 8.37 12.64 - - 9 KH Pandya (RCB) 11 11 210 35 - 300 14 4/45 21.42 8.57 15 1 - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 10 10 204 34 - 321 14 4/28 22.92 9.44 14.57 2 -

Prasidh Krishna maintains the top spot with 20 wickets at an average of 16.45. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult, with joint wickets of 18, are in the second and third positions with an economy of 8.44 and 8.52, respectively. Arshdeep Singh (16), Noor Ahmad (16), Varun Chakaravarthy (15), and Mohammed Siraj (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.

Sai Kishore jumped to the eighth position with 14 wickets alongside Krunal Pandya and Harshal Patel.

