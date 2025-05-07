IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI vs GT match (Updated) ft. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians clashed horns against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, for the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday. GT won by three wickets in a DLS game of 19 overs (Target 147) to break MI's seven-game win streak.
GT won the toss and chose to bowl first. Mumbai, batting first, posted 155/8 with Will Jacks being the top scorer, scoring 53 runs from 35 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was supported by a cameo of 35, facing 24 deliveries. Sai Kishore picked up two wickets, with a piece each to Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee.
In response, the Titans had a good start after losing Sai Sudharsan (5) early in the game. However, the break in play due to rain eventually turned the game towards MI. They picked up crucial wickets, dismissing the captain, Shubman Gill (43 off 46), and Sherfane Rutherford (28 off 15).
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were economical with their spell and the star performers, picking up two wickets each alongside Ashwani Kumar (Concession sub for Corbin Bosch). However, it was all in vain, as GT win the game by three wickets.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Suryakumar Yadav jumped to the top with 510 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 170.56. Sai Sudharsan jumped to the second position (previously third), scoring 509 runs. His partner, Shubman Gill, moved up to the third with his knock of 43 in the game against MI and now has 508 runs from 11 games.
Virat Kohli slipped to fourth with 505 runs. Jos Buttler, with 500 runs, occupies the fifth position at a strike rate of 163.93. Yashasvi Jaiswal (473), Prabhsimran Singh (437), Nicholas Pooran (410), Shreyas Iyer (405), and KL Rahul (381) have filled the positions from sixth to tenth, respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Prasidh Krishna maintains the top spot with 20 wickets at an average of 16.45. Josh Hazlewood and Trent Boult, with joint wickets of 18, are in the second and third positions with an economy of 8.44 and 8.52, respectively. Arshdeep Singh (16), Noor Ahmad (16), Varun Chakaravarthy (15), and Mohammed Siraj (15) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions, respectively.
Sai Kishore jumped to the eighth position with 14 wickets alongside Krunal Pandya and Harshal Patel.
