IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Sameer Rizvi

Punjab Kings took over Delhi Capitals at the 66th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. DC emerged victorious by six wickets and three balls to spare.
The capitals on winning the toss chose to field first. The kings posted a huge total of 206/8 with the captain, Shreyas Iyer, leading from the front with his knock of 53 off 34 balls. The Aussie batters, Josh Inglis (32 off 12) and Marcus Stoinis (44 off 16), provided cameos on their returns to guide the team to a massive total.
Mustafizur Rahman was the star bowler, picking three crucial wickets. Meanwhile, the spinner duos of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked two each, and a piece of it for Mukesh Kumar as well.
In response, the capitals started on a positive note. The opening pair added a partnership of 55 runs until two wickets in quick succession brought the Kings back in the game. KL Rahul contributed with his cameo of 35, facing 21 balls, while Faf Du Plessis scored 23 off 15 balls.
The capitals brought back the momentum with Karun Nair (44 off 27) and Sameer Rizvi (58 off 25) adding 62 runs to their partnership. Rizvi scored his maiden IPL fifty and remained unbeaten in the inning to end the season on a good note.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Sai Sudharsan has scored 638 runs and is accompanied by his opening pair, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), and KL Rahul (539) have occupied the positions third to seventh. KL Rahul jumps from the ninth spot to fill in the seventh at an average of 59.88.
Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Shreyas Iyer with 533, 511, and 488 occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored his fifth fifty of the season.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Noor Ahmad, alongside Prasidh Krishna, led the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets to their names. Trent Boult (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Varun Chakravarthy (17), Jasprit Bumrah (16), Sai Kishore (16), Arshdeep Singh (16), Vaibhav Arora (16), and Harshal Patel (16) complete the Top 10.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS