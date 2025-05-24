  • home icon
IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Sameer Rizvi

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 24, 2025 23:41 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Punjab Kings took over Delhi Capitals at the 66th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. DC emerged victorious by six wickets and three balls to spare.

The capitals on winning the toss chose to field first. The kings posted a huge total of 206/8 with the captain, Shreyas Iyer, leading from the front with his knock of 53 off 34 balls. The Aussie batters, Josh Inglis (32 off 12) and Marcus Stoinis (44 off 16), provided cameos on their returns to guide the team to a massive total.

Mustafizur Rahman was the star bowler, picking three crucial wickets. Meanwhile, the spinner duos of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked two each, and a piece of it for Mukesh Kumar as well.

In response, the capitals started on a positive note. The opening pair added a partnership of 55 runs until two wickets in quick succession brought the Kings back in the game. KL Rahul contributed with his cameo of 35, facing 21 balls, while Faf Du Plessis scored 23 off 15 balls.

The capitals brought back the momentum with Karun Nair (44 off 27) and Sameer Rizvi (58 off 25) adding 62 runs to their partnership. Rizvi scored his maiden IPL fifty and remained unbeaten in the inning to end the season on a good note.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)13131638108*53.16409155.9915-7220
2Shubman Gill (GT)1313263693*57.81406156.65-6-6123
3SA Yadav (MI)1313558373*72.87342170.46-4-5830
4MR Marsh (LSG)1212-56011746.66346161.841525232
5YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
6V Kohli (RCB)1212354873*60.88377145.35-7-5119
7KL Rahul (DC)13*134539112*59.88359150.1313-5221
8JC Buttler (GT)1312453397*66.62323165.01-515224
9N Pooran (LSG)1313251187*46.45257198.83-5-4440
10SS Iyer (PBKS)13*13348897*48.8283172.43-513729
Sai Sudharsan has scored 638 runs and is accompanied by his opening pair, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), and KL Rahul (539) have occupied the positions third to seventh. KL Rahul jumps from the ninth spot to fill in the seventh at an average of 59.88.

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Shreyas Iyer with 533, 511, and 488 occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored his fifth fifty of the season.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)131327445.4-381214/1818.148.3413.042-
2M Prasidh Krishna (GT)131330651-413214/4119.668.0914.571-
3TA Boult (MI)131327145.1-382194/2620.18.4514.261-
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
5CV Varun (KKR)121228247-329173/2219.35716.58--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)9921235.2-226164/2214.126.3913.251-
7R Sai Kishore (GT)131321936.3-328163/3020.58.9813.68--
8Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)131226043.21372163/1623.258.5816.25--
9VG Arora (KKR)111123138.31391163/2924.4310.1514.43--
10HV Patel (SRH)121225141.5-409164/2825.569.7715.682-

Noor Ahmad, alongside Prasidh Krishna, led the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets to their names. Trent Boult (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Varun Chakravarthy (17), Jasprit Bumrah (16), Sai Kishore (16), Arshdeep Singh (16), Vaibhav Arora (16), and Harshal Patel (16) complete the Top 10.

