IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after PBKS vs DC match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Sameer Rizvi

Punjab Kings took over Delhi Capitals at the 66th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday. DC emerged victorious by six wickets and three balls to spare.

Ad

The capitals on winning the toss chose to field first. The kings posted a huge total of 206/8 with the captain, Shreyas Iyer, leading from the front with his knock of 53 off 34 balls. The Aussie batters, Josh Inglis (32 off 12) and Marcus Stoinis (44 off 16), provided cameos on their returns to guide the team to a massive total.

Mustafizur Rahman was the star bowler, picking three crucial wickets. Meanwhile, the spinner duos of Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav picked two each, and a piece of it for Mukesh Kumar as well.

Ad

Trending

In response, the capitals started on a positive note. The opening pair added a partnership of 55 runs until two wickets in quick succession brought the Kings back in the game. KL Rahul contributed with his cameo of 35, facing 21 balls, while Faf Du Plessis scored 23 off 15 balls.

The capitals brought back the momentum with Karun Nair (44 off 27) and Sameer Rizvi (58 off 25) adding 62 runs to their partnership. Rizvi scored his maiden IPL fifty and remained unbeaten in the inning to end the season on a good note.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 13 1 638 108* 53.16 409 155.99 1 5 - 72 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 13 2 636 93* 57.81 406 156.65 - 6 - 61 23 3 SA Yadav (MI) 13 13 5 583 73* 72.87 342 170.46 - 4 - 58 30 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 12 12 - 560 117 46.66 346 161.84 1 5 2 52 32 5 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 6 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 548 73* 60.88 377 145.35 - 7 - 51 19 7 KL Rahul (DC) 13* 13 4 539 112* 59.88 359 150.13 1 3 - 52 21 8 JC Buttler (GT) 13 12 4 533 97* 66.62 323 165.01 - 5 1 52 24 9 N Pooran (LSG) 13 13 2 511 87* 46.45 257 198.83 - 5 - 44 40 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 13* 13 3 488 97* 48.8 283 172.43 - 5 1 37 29

Ad

Sai Sudharsan has scored 638 runs and is accompanied by his opening pair, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), Virat Kohli (548), and KL Rahul (539) have occupied the positions third to seventh. KL Rahul jumps from the ninth spot to fill in the seventh at an average of 59.88.

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, and Shreyas Iyer with 533, 511, and 488 occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively. Shreyas Iyer scored his fifth fifty of the season.

Ad

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 13 13 274 45.4 - 381 21 4/18 18.14 8.34 13.04 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 13 13 306 51 - 413 21 4/41 19.66 8.09 14.57 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 13 13 271 45.1 - 382 19 4/26 20.1 8.45 14.26 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 9 9 212 35.2 - 226 16 4/22 14.12 6.39 13.25 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 13 13 219 36.3 - 328 16 3/30 20.5 8.98 13.68 - - 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 13 12 260 43.2 1 372 16 3/16 23.25 8.58 16.25 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 10 HV Patel (SRH) 12 12 251 41.5 - 409 16 4/28 25.56 9.77 15.68 2 -

Noor Ahmad, alongside Prasidh Krishna, led the wicket-takers list with 21 wickets to their names. Trent Boult (19), Josh Hazlewood (18), Varun Chakravarthy (17), Jasprit Bumrah (16), Sai Kishore (16), Arshdeep Singh (16), Vaibhav Arora (16), and Harshal Patel (16) complete the Top 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More