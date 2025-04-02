IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs GT match (Updated) ft. Jos Buttler & Sai Kishore

The Gujarat Titans (GT) bagged an eight-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th match of IPL 2025. The match took place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

After losing the toss, RCB was asked to bat first. They got off to an underwhelming start, losing Virat Kohli (7), Devdutt Padikkal (4), and Phil Salt (14) inside the powerplay. Captain Rajat Patidar also failed to make an impact, scoring only 12 runs.

However, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) revived the innings. Livingstone scored 54 runs off 40 balls with one four and five sixes. In the death overs, Tim David smacked 32* off 18 with three fours and two sixes.

Eventually, RCB posted 169/8 in 20 overs with Mohammed Siraj bagging three wickets while R Sai Kishore picked up two wickets. Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma took one wicket each.

In response, Gujarat Titans finished off the game in 17.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Captain Shubman Gill was dismissed early, scoring only 14 runs off 14 balls with a four and a six. Sai Sudharsan continued his good form, scoring 49 runs off 36 balls with seven fours and a six.

Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford propelled their side to the target. Buttler was the star of the show, scoring 73* runs off 39 balls with five fours and six sixes.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 N Pooran (LSG) 3 3 - 189 75 63 86 219.76 - 2 - 17 15 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 - 186 74 62 118 157.62 - 2 - 16 9 3 JC Buttler (GT) 3 3 1 166 73* 83 96 172.91 - 2 - 14 9 4 SS Iyer (PBKS) 2 2 2 149 97* - 72 206.94 - 2 - 8 13 5 TM Head (SRH) 3 3 - 136 67 45.33 71 191.54 - 1 - 18 6 6 MR Marsh (LSG) 3 3 - 124 72 41.33 68 182.35 - 2 1 13 8 7 AU Verma (SRH) 3 3 - 117 74 39 57 205.26 - 1 - 5 12 8 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 3 3 - 116 63 38.66 74 156.75 - 2 1 13 4 9 Ishan Kishan (SRH) 3 3 1 108 106* 54 53 203.77 1 - 1 11 6 10 R Ravindra (CSK) 3 3 1 106 65* 53 80 132.5 - 1 1 7 4

LSG top-order batter Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan moved one spot up to the second rank with 186 runs. GT No.3 batter Jos Buttler rocketed from the 15th rank to the third rank with 166 runs.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer slipped two spots down to the fourth rank with 149 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head slipped two spots to the fifth spot, having amassed 136 runs.

Mitchell Marsh (124), Aniket Verma (117), Ruturaj Gaikwad (116), Ishan Kishan (108), and Rachin Ravindra (106) slipped one spot each to the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 82 9 4/18 9.11 6.83 8 1 - 2 MA Starc (DC) 2 2 46 7.4 - 77 8 5/35 9.62 10.04 5.75 - 1 3 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 3 3 71 11.5 - 86 6 3/21 14.33 7.26 11.83 - - 4 R Sai Kishore (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/30 14.83 7.41 12 - - 5 SN Thakur (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 92 6 4/34 15.33 10.22 9 1 - 6 KK Ahmed (CSK) 3 3 72 12 - 95 6 3/29 15.83 7.91 12 - - 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 2 2 48 8 - 42 5 3/22 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - 8 PW Hasaranga (RR) 2 2 42 7 - 69 5 4/35 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 - 9 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 2 2 48 8 - 79 5 3/43 15.8 9.87 9.6 - - 10 DS Rathi (LSG) 3 3 72 12 - 101 5 2/30 20.2 8.41 14.4 - -

CSK spinner Noor Ahmad retained his pole position with nine wickets. Mitchell Starc holds the second rank with eight wickets. RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood ascended from the sixth to the third rank, having scalped six wickets at 14.33.

R Sai Kishore rocketed from the 13th to the fourth rank, having taken six wickets at an average of 14.83. Shardul Thakur (6), and Khaleel Ahmed (6) slid two spots each to the fifth and sixth ranks at 15.33 and 15.83, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Arshdeep Singh, and Digvesh Rathi descended two ranks each to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th spots with five wickets apiece at 8.4, 13.8, 15.8 and 20.2, respectively.

