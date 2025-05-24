IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Ishan Kishan and Philip Salt

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. SRH emerged victorious by 42 runs on Friday to win their fifth match of the season.
The Challengers won the toss and chose to bowl first. SRH posted 231 runs on board with Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten, scoring 94 runs facing 48 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma and Aniket Verma supported each other with their cameos of 34 and 26 runs, respectively.
Romario Shepherd picked up two crucial wickets, while a piece each to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya.
In response, RCB had a wonderful start to the inning with the prowess of Virat Kohli, scoring 43 facing 25 balls. Meanwhile, Philip Salt scored 62 facing 32 balls, adding 80 runs to the first wicket partnership. However, the team slipped through the middle phase with wickets crumbling in quick succession.
Pat Cummins was the best bowler, picking three wickets, while Eshan Malinga picked up two while a piece each to Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
IPL 2025 Most Runs List
Sai Sudharsan at the top with 638 runs is accompanied by his partner, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), and Virat Kohli (548) occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Virat Kohli jumps from the eighth spot to sixth at an average of 60.88.
Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, and Prabhsimran Singh with 533, 511, 504, and 458 occupy the positions from seventh to 10th positions respectively.
IPL 2025 Most Wickets List
Noor Ahmad, with 21 wickets, is a joint wicket-taker with Prasidh Krishna in the second position. Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, and Varun Chakravarthy have picked 19, 18, and 17 wickets, respectively.
Jasprit Bumrah, with 16 wickets, is accompanied by Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, and Vaibhav Arora. Pat Cummins concludes the table with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.91.
