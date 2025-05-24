IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Ishan Kishan and Philip Salt

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. SRH emerged victorious by 42 runs on Friday to win their fifth match of the season.

The Challengers won the toss and chose to bowl first. SRH posted 231 runs on board with Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten, scoring 94 runs facing 48 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma and Aniket Verma supported each other with their cameos of 34 and 26 runs, respectively.

Romario Shepherd picked up two crucial wickets, while a piece each to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya.

In response, RCB had a wonderful start to the inning with the prowess of Virat Kohli, scoring 43 facing 25 balls. Meanwhile, Philip Salt scored 62 facing 32 balls, adding 80 runs to the first wicket partnership. However, the team slipped through the middle phase with wickets crumbling in quick succession.

Pat Cummins was the best bowler, picking three wickets, while Eshan Malinga picked up two while a piece each to Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 13 13 1 638 108* 53.16 409 155.99 1 5 - 72 20 2 Shubman Gill (GT) 13 13 2 636 93* 57.81 406 156.65 - 6 - 61 23 3 SA Yadav (MI) 13 13 5 583 73* 72.87 342 170.46 - 4 - 58 30 4 MR Marsh (LSG) 12 12 - 560 117 46.66 346 161.84 1 5 2 52 32 5 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 14 14 1 559 75 43 350 159.71 - 6 - 60 28 6 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 548 73* 60.88 377 145.35 - 7 - 51 19 7 JC Buttler (GT) 13 12 4 533 97* 66.62 323 165.01 - 5 1 52 24 8 N Pooran (LSG) 13 13 2 511 87* 46.45 257 198.83 - 5 - 44 40 9 KL Rahul (DC) 12 12 3 504 112* 56 339 148.67 1 3 - 46 20 10 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 12 12 - 458 91 38.16 267 171.53 - 4 1 48 25

Sai Sudharsan at the top with 638 runs is accompanied by his partner, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), and Virat Kohli (548) occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Virat Kohli jumps from the eighth spot to sixth at an average of 60.88.

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, and Prabhsimran Singh with 533, 511, 504, and 458 occupy the positions from seventh to 10th positions respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 13 13 274 45.4 - 381 21 4/18 18.14 8.34 13.04 2 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 13 13 306 51 - 413 21 4/41 19.66 8.09 14.57 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 13 13 271 45.1 - 382 19 4/26 20.1 8.45 14.26 1 - 4 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 5 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 282 47 - 329 17 3/22 19.35 7 16.58 - - 6 JJ Bumrah (MI) 9 9 212 35.2 - 226 16 4/22 14.12 6.39 13.25 1 - 7 R Sai Kishore (GT) 13 13 219 36.3 - 328 16 3/30 20.5 8.98 13.68 - - 8 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 11 242 40.2 1 351 16 3/16 21.93 8.7 15.12 - - 9 VG Arora (KKR) 11 11 231 38.3 1 391 16 3/29 24.43 10.15 14.43 - - 10 PJ Cummins (SRH) 13 13 286 47.4 - 425 16 3/19 26.56 8.91 17.87 - -

Noor Ahmad, with 21 wickets, is a joint wicket-taker with Prasidh Krishna in the second position. Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, and Varun Chakravarthy have picked 19, 18, and 17 wickets, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, with 16 wickets, is accompanied by Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, and Vaibhav Arora. Pat Cummins concludes the table with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.91.

