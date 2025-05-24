  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Ishan Kishan and Philip Salt

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Ishan Kishan and Philip Salt

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 24, 2025 00:01 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
Image Credits (Getty Source)

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 witnessed Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. SRH emerged victorious by 42 runs on Friday to win their fifth match of the season.

Ad

The Challengers won the toss and chose to bowl first. SRH posted 231 runs on board with Ishan Kishan remaining unbeaten, scoring 94 runs facing 48 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma and Aniket Verma supported each other with their cameos of 34 and 26 runs, respectively.

Romario Shepherd picked up two crucial wickets, while a piece each to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma, and Krunal Pandya.

In response, RCB had a wonderful start to the inning with the prowess of Virat Kohli, scoring 43 facing 25 balls. Meanwhile, Philip Salt scored 62 facing 32 balls, adding 80 runs to the first wicket partnership. However, the team slipped through the middle phase with wickets crumbling in quick succession.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pat Cummins was the best bowler, picking three wickets, while Eshan Malinga picked up two while a piece each to Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1B Sai Sudharsan (GT)13131638108*53.16409155.9915-7220
2Shubman Gill (GT)1313263693*57.81406156.65-6-6123
3SA Yadav (MI)1313558373*72.87342170.46-4-5830
4MR Marsh (LSG)1212-56011746.66346161.841525232
5YBK Jaiswal (RR)141415597543350159.71-6-6028
6V Kohli (RCB)1212354873*60.88377145.35-7-5119
7JC Buttler (GT)1312453397*66.62323165.01-515224
8N Pooran (LSG)1313251187*46.45257198.83-5-4440
9KL Rahul (DC)12123504112*56339148.6713-4620
10Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)1212-4589138.16267171.53-414825
Ad

Sai Sudharsan at the top with 638 runs is accompanied by his partner, Shubman Gill, in the second position with 636 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (583), Mitchell Marsh (560), Yashasvi Jaiswal (559), and Virat Kohli (548) occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Virat Kohli jumps from the eighth spot to sixth at an average of 60.88.

Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, and Prabhsimran Singh with 533, 511, 504, and 458 occupy the positions from seventh to 10th positions respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)131327445.4-381214/1818.148.3413.042-
2M Prasidh Krishna (GT)131330651-413214/4119.668.0914.571-
3TA Boult (MI)131327145.1-382194/2620.18.4514.261-
4JR Hazlewood (RCB)101022136.5-311184/3317.278.4412.271-
5CV Varun (KKR)121228247-329173/2219.35716.58--
6JJ Bumrah (MI)9921235.2-226164/2214.126.3913.251-
7R Sai Kishore (GT)131321936.3-328163/3020.58.9813.68--
8Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)121124240.21351163/1621.938.715.12--
9VG Arora (KKR)111123138.31391163/2924.4310.1514.43--
10PJ Cummins (SRH)131328647.4-425163/1926.568.9117.87--
Ad

Noor Ahmad, with 21 wickets, is a joint wicket-taker with Prasidh Krishna in the second position. Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood, and Varun Chakravarthy have picked 19, 18, and 17 wickets, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, with 16 wickets, is accompanied by Sai Kishore, Arshdeep Singh, and Vaibhav Arora. Pat Cummins concludes the table with 16 wickets at an economy of 8.91.

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications