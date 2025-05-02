IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs MI match (Updated) ft. Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) took over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Thursday, May 1. MI defeated the home side by 100 runs to mark their sixth consecutive win of the season.

Ad

RR won the toss and chose to bowl first. MI, with their explosive batting line-up, posted 217 runs on board for the loss of just two wickets. Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) and Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) added 116 runs for the opening partnership, with the momentum carried forward by Suryakumar Yadav (48* off 23) and Hardik Pandya (48* off 23), who added 94 runs for the third wicket.

Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag were the lone bowlers who picked up a wicket each. In response, Rajasthan collapsed to just 117, with Jofra Archer being the highest scorer with 30 off 27 balls. MI bowlers were exceptional, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma picking three, Jasprit Bumrah bagging two, and Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar bagging one wicket each.

Ad

Trending

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SA Yadav (MI) 11 11 4 475 68* 67.85 275 172.72 - 3 - 46 26 2 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 9 9 - 456 82 50.66 304 150 - 5 - 46 16 3 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 443 73* 63.28 319 138.87 - 6 - 39 13 4 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 11 11 1 439 75 43.9 285 154.03 - 5 - 41 24 5 JC Buttler (GT) 9 9 4 406 97* 81.2 241 168.46 - 4 1 43 17 6 N Pooran (LSG) 10 10 1 404 87* 44.88 199 203.01 - 4 - 33 34 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 9 9 1 389 90 48.62 249 156.22 - 4 - 38 13 8 MR Marsh (LSG) 9 9 - 378 81 42 238 158.82 - 4 1 36 20 9 KL Rahul (DC) 9 9 2 371 93* 53 254 146.06 - 3 - 29 16 10 SS Iyer (PBKS) 10 10 3 360 97* 51.42 199 180.9 - 4 1 23 25

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav jumps to the top of the list (previously third) with 475 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 172.72. Sai Sudharsan (456), and Virat Kohli (443) occupy the second and third positions, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal maintains his fourth position with 439 runs from 11 games despite scoring just 13 against MI. Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Mitchell Marsh, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer with 406, 404, 389, 378, 371, and 360 runs, respectively, complete the top 10.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JR Hazlewood (RCB) 10 10 221 36.5 - 311 18 4/33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 - 2 M Prasidh Krishna (GT) 9 9 210 35 - 273 17 4/41 16.05 7.8 12.35 1 - 3 TA Boult (MI) 11 11 229 38.1 - 336 16 4/26 21 8.8 14.31 1 - 4 Noor Ahmad (CSK) 10 10 210 35 - 288 15 4/18 19.2 8.22 14 1 - 5 KK Ahmed (CSK) 10 10 214 35.4 - 316 14 3/29 22.57 8.85 15.28 - - 6 MA Starc (DC) 10 10 216 36 - 366 14 5/35 26.14 10.16 15.42 - 1 7 HH Pandya (MI) 10 10 162 27 - 239 13 5/36 18.38 8.85 12.46 - 1 8 HV Patel (SRH) 8 8 162 27 - 244 13 4/28 18.76 9.03 12.46 2 - 9 YS Chahal (PBKS) 10 9 174 29 - 274 13 4/28 21.07 9.44 13.38 2 - 10 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 10 9 194 32.2 1 275 13 3/43 21.15 8.5 14.92 - -

Ad

Josh Hazlewood of RCB leads the chart with 18 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 8.44. Prasidh Krishna follows with 17 wickets in the second position. Trent Boult climbs to the third position with 16 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 8.8.

Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mitchell Starc occupy the fourth, fifth, and sixth slots with 15, 14, and 14 wickets, respectively. Hardik Pandya moves to the seventh with 13 wickets alongside Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More