  IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Phil Salt

IPL 2025 top run-getters and wicket-takers after RR vs RCB match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli & Phil Salt

Apr 13, 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a nine-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

After losing the toss, RR batted first, putting up a good-looking total of 173/4 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been struggling to score runs, hit form with 75 runs in 47 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

He received good support from Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35*) in the middle overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya scalped one wicket apiece for RCB.

The chase looked completely one-sided right from the first over. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli came out all guns blazing, finding boundaries with ease. While Salt went on to score 65 runs in 33 balls with five fours and six sixes, Kohli scored an unbeaten 62* in 45 balls with four fours and two sixes.

No.3 batter Devdutt Padikkal also showed impressive intent, scoring 36* runs in 27 balls with four fours and a six as RCB went past the winning line with nine wickets in hand in 17.3 overs. Kumar Kartikeya was the lone bowler to scalp a wicket for RR.

IPL 2025 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1N Pooran (LSG)66134987*69.8162215.43-4-2631
2B Sai Sudharsan (GT)66-3298254.83217151.61-4-3113
3MR Marsh (LSG)55-2658153147180.27-412815
4SS Iyer (PBKS)55225097*83.33120208.33-3-1620
5V Kohli (RCB)6622486762173143.35-3-2010
6JC Buttler (GT)66121873*43.6138157.97-21219
7TM Head (SRH)66-2146735.66115186.08-2-309
8PD Salt (RCB)66-2086534.66112185.71-2-2513
9Shubman Gill (GT)66120861*41.6139149.64-2-226
10AM Rahane (KKR)6612046140.8132154.54-2-1813
Lucknow Super Giants top-order explosive batter Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 349 runs from six innings. Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan retained his second rank with 329 runs from six innings.

Shreyas Iyer continues to be at the fourth with 250 runs from six games. Former RCB captain Virat Kohli rocketed from the 13th to the fifth rank, scoring 248 runs from six innings. Jos Buttler (218) and Travis Head (214) slipped one position each to the sixth and seventh ranks respectively.

RCB opener Phil Salt rocketed from the 21st to the eighth spot with 208 runs. Shubman Gill (208) and Ajinkya Rahane (204) descended two spots each to the ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

IPL 2025 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Noor Ahmad (CSK)6612020-158124/1813.167.9101-
2SN Thakur (LSG)6612621-218114/3419.8110.3811.451-
3HH Pandya (MI)448414-120105/36128.578.4-1
4M Prasidh Krishna (GT)6613823-160103/24166.9513.8--
5R Sai Kishore (GT)6611919.5-168103/3016.88.4711.9--
6Mohammed Siraj (GT)6614424-204104/1720.48.514.41-
7KK Ahmed (CSK)6613823-205103/2920.58.9113.8--
8MA Starc (DC)448814.4-13995/3515.449.479.77-1
9JR Hazlewood (RCB)6613121.5-18993/21218.6514.55--
10Kuldeep Yadav (DC)449616-8983/2211.125.5612--
Noor Ahmad, the CSK star overseas spinner, continues his domination with 12 wickets from six innings. LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur retained his second rank with 11 wickets from six matches.

Hardik Pandya (10), Prasidh Krishna (10), R Sai Kishore (10), Mohammed Siraj (10) and Khaleel Ahmed (10) maintain their third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh ranks at 12, 16, 16.8, 20.4 and 20.5 respectively.

Mitchell Starc holds his eighth rank with nine wickets at 15.44 while Josh Hazlewood moved up from the 11th to the ninth rank with nine wickets at 21. Kuldeep Yadav slid one spot to the 10th rank, pocketing eight wickets.

Quick Links

