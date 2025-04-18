IPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for April 18 for RCB vs PBKS match

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this clash on Friday, April 18.

RCB have had an excellent run so far this campaign, winning four out of six matches. They are third in the standings with eight points and an NRR of +0.672. Despite their decent form, the Royal Challengers have lost both their home games this season and will be desperate to improve their track record in Bengaluru with a win tonight against PBKS.

Punjab, meanwhile, are just a spot below RCB on the points table. They have also won four out of six games, have eight points to their name, and have an NRR of +0.172. PBKS defeated the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a low-scoring thriller in the last game and will be riding high on confidence heading into this contest.

With two in-form teams facing off, a cracking contest beckons fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, much to the dismay of fans, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert in the city until Sunday. This means there could be a washout due to incessant rainfall or several rain interruptions, with the forecast suggesting chances of heavy showers with thunderstorms.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is expected to be around 65 percent, and heavy winds will blow during the match hours.

"He's been handling everything very well" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on RCB skipper Rajat Patidar

After RCB parted ways with Faf du Plessis at the end of the last season, there were doubts about who would lead the side this year. After much consideration, the management handed the leadership baton to young batter Rajat Patidar. He has done an excellent job thus far, as Bengaluru find themselves third on the points table.

Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently praised Patidar for having a calm head irrespective of the results. He told reporters (via Cricbuzz):

"He [Rajat Patidar] has been very good. The best thing is that he's been calm. That's what we need, especially in this format because when you lose matches, the easy thing is to panic. And that's not what he has done. We lost two matches, but he's been the same whether we won or we lost. So he's been handling everything very well."

Patidar will aim to keep up the good job as RCB chase their maiden IPL title this season.

