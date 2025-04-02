IPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for April 2 for RCB vs GT match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Wankhede Stadium in Bengaluru will host the fixture on Wednesday, April 2.

RCB have got off to an excellent start in this year's cash-rich league. They have won both matches and currently occupy the top spot in the table with four points. Despite two consecutive away wins, their return to Chinnaswamy poses an even more challenging question, given their woeful home record.

However, with a more balanced squad and Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal showing good bowling form, RCB would fancy themselves to better their home record.

The Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, lost their opening game but bounced back to beat the Mumbai Indians by 36 runs. The 2022 IPL winners are currently placed fourth in the standings with two points from as many matches.

GT will rely heavily on their top three batters - Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan - to once again do the bulk of scoring and count on their bowlers to back the batters.

Meanwhile, the first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this year is expected to see a huge turnaround. The forecast suggests clear skies during match hours; however, there is a slim chance of rainfall. However, it might not interrupt the game.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. But the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature due to lower humidity levels. Moreover, the air quality will be deemed unhealthy, according to the aforementioned report.

"Can deal with the challenge of bowling here" - RCB director Mo Bobat on his team's bowling performance

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a deathbed for bowlers in the IPL, with batters going after him from the word go. It has cost RCB several games in the past, too, but team director Mo Bobat has backed his unit to deal with the challenge of bowling at this venue.

Addressing reporters ahead of Bengaluru's IPL game against Gujarat, Bobat said via ESPNCricinfo:

"We've recruited a team that we think is pretty powerful, with the batting line-up which we hope can exploit those batting conditions. And we think we've got a bowling attack that's particularly skillful and that can deal with the challenge of bowling here. Attacking here but also defending here."

"So that's been our focus from the moment we started trying to assemble our squad. And the way we played in the first two games, we're building good confidence in those two areas with our powerful batting and skillful bowling," he added.

