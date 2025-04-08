IPL 2025 weather update: Chandigarh weather report for April 8 for PBKS vs CSK match

The second match of Tuesday's doubleheader will see the Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. Both sides have lost their previous games and will look to return to winning ways tonight.

PBKS got off to an excellent start to this year's cash-rich league, winning their first two games. However, they succumbed to a defeat in their previous fixture, losing to the Rajasthan Royals by 50 runs. With four points from three matches, Punjab are currently placed fourth in the standings.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have a balanced squad this season, and they will look to return to winning ways against a depleted CSK side tonight.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to their IPL 2025 campaign. The five-time champions have managed to win just one out of four games and find themselves in ninth place, just above the SunRisers Hyderabad.

CSK have looked completely out of sorts so far and have yet to find the right balance and winning combination. They need to sort their issues quickly before they start falling out of the top four race.

This will be Punjab's second home game of the season, and fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers to support their favorite players. The conditions will be hot and humid, and there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius during the game time. The humidity levels will be on the lower side, making things easy for the players. Fans can also experience a seamless game with no chance of precipitation in the forecast.

"Some teams take their own time to find their combinations" - CSK's assistant bowling coach on their poor start to IPL 2025

CSK's assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram spoke about CSK's poor start to IPL 2025, saying some teams take time to find their combinations and roles. He also asserted that it is still early stages of the tournament, and they are only focused on the PBKS game.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Punjab match, Sriram said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think this is not the first time any team is going through this. Some teams get off to a good start, and some teams take their own time to find their combinations and their roles, so I think it's still very early stages. We will take it one day at a time and then plan for the next opposition more than anything else."

The Chennai Super Kings will be desperately looking for a win tonight and putting their campaign back on track.

