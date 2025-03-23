IPL 2025 weather update: Chennai weather report for March 23 for CSK vs MI match

The second match of Sunday's doubleheader will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It is one of the biggest encounters in the IPL, and it promises to be a blockbuster.

CSK missed out on a playoff spot last year after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a must-win contest. The Super Kings will look to begin their 2025 campaign on a positive note, as they aim for a record sixth IPL trophy.

Chennai have quality batters and have loaded their team with quality spin options, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad, considering the slow and turning wickets of Chepauk.

MI, on the other hand, had a disastrous outing last year, finishing last on the points table. The change in leadership from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya had a telling impact on their overall performances. However, the five-time champions will look to put that behind them and start their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory. They are also looking for a sixth title.

However, they will miss their regular skipper Pandya on Sunday due to a match ban because of slow over-rate offenses from last season. Team India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead the franchise in his absence.

With the two heavyweight teams playing on a Sunday night, fans are expected to fill the stadium in huge numbers. However, the weather looks gloomy heading to the game.

According to AccuWeather, there is almost a 50% chance of precipitation ahead of the match, but the skies will clear up by 7.00 pm IST. Thus, fans can anticipate a delayed start on Sunday night at Chepauk. The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity levels. The air quality has been deemed 'fair' by the aforementioned report.

"We have learnt so many things from him" - MI vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav on facing MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on the prospect of facing MS Dhoni when they square off against CSK on Sunday, March 23.

Speaking to reporters, Suryakumar said he was excited to play against the veteran wicketkeeper-batter and dubbed it a 'good challenge' for him as an opposition skipper.

"Has anyone been able to control him so many years? It's always an excitement when you come to Chennai. When you watch him come out of the dressing room. We have learnt so many things from him. We still learn. Whenever we get an opportunity, we have a chat with him. So, I am really excited to see him again tomorrow. But from the other side, I will be leading against him. So, it's a good challenge," Suryakumar said (via Cricbuzz).

