IPL 2025 weather update: Delhi weather report for May 20 for CSK vs RR match

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. Both teams have been knocked out of the tournament and will look to end the competition on a high note.

The upcoming fixture will be RR's last game of IPL 2025, and they will look to end the season with a win. The Royals were almost within touching distance of victory in at least four games but failed to finish those matches. They are currently second from the bottom with three wins and 10 defeats from 13 games.

CSK, on the other hand, have looked like just a shadow of their glory days. The team didn't click at all, and the five-time champions have had arguably their worst season in the history of the tournament. The Super Kings are placed at the bottom of the standings with just six points from 13 matches.

With two games left in this year's cash-rich league, CSK will look to try out new players in a bid to build a strong squad for next season.

Although it is a home game for Chennai, the fixture will be played at a neutral venue - Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite that, a full house is on the cards because of the craze for MS Dhoni. Much to their delight, there is no rainfall in the forecast, and they can witness an uninterrupted contest.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the lower side. Thus, the actual feeling will be less than the actual temperature. However, the aforementioned report has deemed the air quality 'unhealthy'.

"I don’t care how old the players are" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on their poor performance in IPL 2025

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has backed their strategy of going for experienced players despite their poor results in IPL 2025. The former Kiwi skipper asserted that having senior players in the side has worked well for them in the past, and it has nothing to do with this year's performance.

“I don’t care how old the players are. The experience has served us really well over the past years that we have had. It hasn’t worked out quite well for us this year. I assume it could be a bit of form, it could be strategy, it could be a number of things that just don’t quite work out. The competition is very even,” Fleming told reporters via Indian Express.

