IPL 2025 weather update: Hyderabad weather report for March 27 for SRH vs LSG match

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the encounter on Thursday, March 27.

The SunRisers got off to a blazing start in IPL 2025. They posted 286 runs in their first match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and won by 44 runs. While batting is their strong suit, SRH must work on their bowling. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa will have to take more onus as Hyderabad look to continue their winning run.

LSG, on the other hand, arrive at this game on the back of a shocking defeat against the Delhi Capitals. Despite that, the Super Giants have the batting firepower to put SRH under the pump. Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, and David Miller are capable of taking down any bowling unit.

A win against last year's finalists could be a confidence booster for LSG for the remainder of the season.

After SRH ran riot in their first home fixture in front of a sea of orange, another full house is expected at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium tonight. Clear skies with low humidity levels are expected to welcome fans during the match hours.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game. However, the actual feeling would be a few degrees less than the original temperature. Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall, thus, fans can experience an uninterrupted contest on Thursday afternoon.

"I'd never say never" - SRH's bowling coach on the possibility of scoring 300

After Hyderabad notched up gigantic totals last season, there has been talk around whether they will cross the 300-run mark in T20s. Pat Cummins and company came close to reaching those figures, falling just 14 runs short in their opening fixture.

When asked whether scoring 300 is a reality, the SunRisers bowling coach James Franklin told reporters via Cricbuzz:

"I'd never say never. I think we ran it pretty close the other day ourselves and I think we've seen already in a couple of other games that 230, 240 is being achieved. So yeah, why not?"

