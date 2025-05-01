IPL 2025 weather update: Jaipur weather report for May 1 for RR vs MI match

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the contest on Thursday, May 1.

Ad

MI started the season slowly but have bounced back since. They have won five games on the trot and are riding high on confidence. The five-time champions are currently placed third in the standings with 12 points from 10 games, including six wins and four defeats.

Mumbai will look to continue their winning run and get one step closer to the playoffs.

RR, on the other hand, have had an indifferent IPL 2025 campaign till now. They are placed eighth in the table with only three wins from 10 games. The Royals have only six points and an NRR of -0.349. Rajasthan thrashed the Gujarat Titans in their previous fixture. They will look to keep the form going to keep their hope alive of making it to the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to be filled to the brim when two heavyweights pit against each other. Much to the delight of fans, the conditions will be windy despite being partly cloudy.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 29 and 35 degrees Celsius. But due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be two to three degrees less than the actual temperature. Moreover, there is no rainfall in the forecast, thus, fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

Ad

"It's going to be an exciting challenge" - MI's Trent Boult on bowling to Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Senior left-arm pacer Trent Boult is unperturbed by the challenge of facing Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old wonderkid who took the world by storm with his 35-ball 100 against the Gujarat Titans.

Boult said as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I'll be careful not to say I'm worried about a 14-year-old, but it's going to be an exciting challenge to come up against a guy who's obviously fearless and running in hot form at the moment."

The Kiwi speedster has picked up 13 wickets in 10 games so far at an economy rate of 8.56, with the best figures of 4/26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More