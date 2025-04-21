IPL 2025 weather update: Kolkata weather report for April 21 for KKR vs GT match

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The iconic Eden Gardens will host the blockbuster contest on Monday, April 21.

Reigning champions KKR have blown hot and cold in this year's cash-rich league so far. They have won three and lost four out of seven matches, and are placed seventh in the standings with six points and an NRR of +0.547. The Knight Riders went down to the Punjab Kings in their previous fixture and will be desperate to bounce back to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive.

GT, on the other hand, thrashed the Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets to jump to the top of the points table. The 2022 winners currently have 10 points from seven games and an NRR of +0.984, including five wins and two defeats from seven games. The Titans will hope to keep the momentum going to strengthen their place at the top of the pile and inch closer to the playoffs.

The KKR fans are known for their passion, and they will fill the stadium in huge numbers despite the match being played on a Monday evening. According to AccuWeather, the condition in Kolkata is forecasted to be hot and humid, as it has been noticed in the last week.

The temperature will hover between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, due to high humidity levels, which are expected to be in the 80s, the actual temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

But, much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of precipitation, according to the aforementioned report, meaning an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

"Spin's gonna be a key part" - KKR's spin bowling coach ahead of GT clash

KKR spin bowling coach and former England cricketer Carl Crowe has acknowledged the Rashid Khan threat and asserted that spin will play a huge role at Eden Gardens. His comments came before the clash against Gujarat.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the tie, Crowe said (via NDTV):

"I mean, yeah, there are so many battles within the battle in a game. Obviously, Rashid Khan can't be taken lightly. We all know he is a world-class bowler. We're pretty comfortable with the spinners we have in our group. Spin's gonna be a key part, as it always is at Eden Gardens. And you know, we'll always back our spinners."

