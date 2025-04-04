IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 4 for LSG vs MI match

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both teams have won one out of three games and will want to turn their campaign around.

LSG have had a mixed campaign so far in this year's cash-rich league. They lost the opening game but bounced back in the next outing, only to lose again in their previous fixture. The Super Giants are currently placed seventh in the standings with two points from three games.

Lucknow have received a huge boost ahead of the game, with pacer Akash Deep joining the squad after regaining full fitness. He sounded confident about his fitness and could make his LSG debut on Friday night.

MI, on the other hand, picked up their maiden win of the season in their last game when they beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at home. Mumbai are placed just above Lucknow in the points table, and will want to make a move by making it two wins in a row. However, the five-time champions have struggled in away games and will look to come up with better results.

Both sides have started slow, and a cracking contest is expected at Ekana Stadium. Much to the delight of fans, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning a full 40-over contest is on the cards.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity levels are expected to be low, meaning pleasant conditions will prevail during the match hours.

"I feel the first match is very important for me" - LSG pacer on his return

Akash Deep has had injury troubles in recent times and missed Lucknow's first two matches. However, he has regained match fitness and is raring to go against MI.

"I feel the first match is very important for me. I have played one practice match but after a two to three-month gap, you don't get the confidence until you play the match," Akash Deep told reports on the eve of the match (via Cricbuzz).

