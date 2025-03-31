IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for March 31 for MI vs KKR match

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams languish at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate for a win tonight.

MI have had a horrid start to their campaign once again, losing both matches so far in the tournament. The five-time champions will look to return to winning ways as they return to their den tonight.

Mumbai have been plagued by surprising technical calls, including Vignesh Puthur's exclusion from the playing XI for the last game and Hardik Pandya coming out to bat in the lower middle-order. MI will look to sort out their issues and develop better plans as they try to turn their campaign around.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a shocking defeat on the opening night of IPL 2025 but bounced back soon after by beating the Rajasthan Royals. However, they will sweat over Sunil Narine's injury, which forced him to miss the last game.

KKR have a good record against Mumbai in recent times and will look to continue their winning runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

With two heavyweight teams playing on Monday evening, a full house is expected at Wankhede. Much to the delight of fans, there is no rainfall in the forecast, according to AccuWeather, meaning there will be no interruptions.

Moreover, the temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, due to low humidity levels, the actual feeling will be a few degrees less.

Overall, the conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket with no rain interruptions.

"Mumbai Indians haven't been performing at that level, which gives us another advantage" - KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit

KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit has admitted that they will have a good chance of putting Mumbai under the pump, given they have had a dismal run of form so far in IPL 2025. However, he conceded that they will have to adapt well to conditions to bring home two points.

Addressing reporters, Pandit said via cricket.com:

"More than anything, I'm focused on how well our team played in the last game. Unfortunately, Mumbai Indians haven't been performing at that level, which gives us another advantage to put pressure on them. However, since the game is in Mumbai, we need to adapt quickly to the conditions here, and that's what we've been planning for. I'm confident we'll be able to do that."

KKR are currently placed sixth in the standings with two points from as many matches.

