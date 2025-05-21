IPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for May 21 for MI vs DC match

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. Both teams will be desperate for a win, with a playoff berth up for grabs.

After a horrible start to the IPL 2025 campaign, MI have bounced back superbly to put themselves in contention for a top-four berth. They are currently fourth in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, including seven wins and five defeats. A win tonight over DC will confirm their playoff berth.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run in the tournament. A winless streak in their last four outings has jeopardized their playoff chance. Currently fifth in the points table, DC will have to win both of their remaining matches to confirm a playoff berth. Delhi have 13 points from 12 games and an NRR of +0.260.

With a potential knockout game tonight, a full house is expected at the Wankhede Stadium. However, much to the dismay of fans, the city witnessed heavy downpours yesterday, and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday. Thus, another delayed or start-stop encounter is on the cards during the match between MI and DC.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius. However, due to high humidity levels, the feeling will be three to four degrees higher than the actual temperature.

"For us, every game was a must-win from that situation" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Not many had considered Mumbai to be in the playoff race after they won just one out of the first five matches. However, they made a swift comeback, winning the next six games and putting themselves back in the race. They are now one win away from a playoff spot.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene has asserted that they have treated every game as a knockout match and that nothing has changed for them. He told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"For us, every game was a must-win from that situation. The boys reacted pretty well. The last game, obviously, we gave ourselves a great opportunity. We fought really well after the mistakes we had done. So cricket-wise, I'm not worried. The brand of cricket that we're playing, reacting to situations. This is what we've all built the team for, for an IPL."

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More