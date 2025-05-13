IPL 2025: When was the IPL final last held in June?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17, after a break of nine days. As per the revised schedule, the league phase will end on May 27. The first qualifier will take place on May 29 followed by the Eliminator on May 30 and the second qualifier on June 1.

The final will be played on June 3. The venues for the three Playoff matches and the final are not known yet.

This will be the first time in 11 years that an IPL final will be held in June. The last occurrence was in 2014, when the finale was played on June 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings (PBKS)) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

KKR beat PBKS in a thriller to clinch second IPL title

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field first. The Punjab side, who were playing in their first-ever IPL final, notched up 199/4 in 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha emerged as the batting hero for PBKS, making a 55-ball 115 with 10 fours and eight sixes.

He was well supported by Manan Vohra, who made 67 from 52 balls to put Punjab in the driver's seat at the mid-innings break. In reply, KKR lost the in-form Robin Uthappa in the first over of the innings. However, local lad Manish Pandey stepped up on the big night and made a 50-ball 94 with seven fours and six sixes.

Yusuf Pathan gave him good support with 36 off 22 balls, but it was Piyush Chawla who hit the winning runs for KKR, staying unbeaten on 13 off five balls to help chase down the score with three balls to spare.

It was KKR and Gambhir's second IPL title and the franchise had to wait for another 10 years before winning a third one.

