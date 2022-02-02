[Watch]: MS Dhoni's first look as 'Atharva' in upcoming sci-fi graphic novel unveiled 

Former India captain MS Dhoni unveiled his first look as Atharva from the upcoming mythological sci-fi graphic novel 'Atharva: The Origin'. The series is said to be an adaptation of author Ramesh Thamilmani's unpublished book of the same name.

Dhoni shared a teaser of the much-awaited series on his official Facebook handle. In the video clip, the cricket star's animated avatar can be seen fighting against an army of demons on a battlefield.

He captioned the post:

"Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva."

The venture is backed by MS Dhoni and Sakshi Singh Dhoni's media company, Dhoni Entertainment. The new-age graphic novel was first announced in 2020.

There seems to be tremendous buzz around the wicketkeeper-batter's latest venture and his look from the series has received a big thumbs up from netizens.

MS Dhoni to return to cricketing action with IPL 2022

The 40-year-old has been the leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was unsurprisingly retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

CSK are the reining champions of the cash-rich league and he is expected to captain the side in the upcoming edition (IPL 2022) as well.

The Chennai-based franchise has named Ravindra Jadeja (INR 16 crore), MS Dhoni (INR 12 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (INR 6 crore) as their retention picks.

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja was Chennai's first retainee as Dhoni decided to take a pay cut for the forthcoming season of the Indian T20 extravaganza.

CSK will enter the IPL 2022 action with a purse of INR 48 crore. The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place in Bangalore on February 12 and 13. Fans can catch live action of the event on the Star Sports Network.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar