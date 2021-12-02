"Came here as a youngster with big dreams" - Hardik Pandya posts emotional message after MI release him ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Hardik Pandya has penned an emotional note on Instagram after the Mumbai Indians (MI) did not retain him for IPL 2022. The all-rounder lost his IPL contract for the first time since joining the franchise in 2015.

Six years ago, the Mumbai Indians signed Hardik Pandya for ₹10 lakh at IPL Auction 2015. He became an important member of the team in no time. The Gujarat-based star played 92 matches for the Mumbai-based franchise, scoring 1,476 runs and scalping 42 wickets.

Reacting to his release ahead of IPL Auction 2022, Hardik Pandya wrote on Instagram:

"I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person.

"I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together," he added. "Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever."

Hardik Pandya also shared a reel featuring the top moments from his journey with the Mumbai Indians. The reel has since gone viral on Instagram, receiving more than 600,000 likes and 6,000 comments inside three hours.

Will Hardik Pandya join one of the two new teams ahead of IPL Auction 2022?

Hardik Pandya could join Ahmedabad or Lucknow ahead of IPL Auction 2022

The two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, have an opportunity to sign three players each ahead of IPL Auction 2022. Both teams have all three spots vacant.

They could go for a player like Hardik Pandya because he is a match-winner and a seasoned campaigner. It will be interesting to see if any of the two new franchises sign him.

