"I'll be there with my heart and soul" - Virat Kohli reacts after being retained by RCB ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that he had no second thoughts about staying with the franchise when contacted for the same. He also asserted that, despite not being leader, he will be there with his “heart and soul” for RCB.

Kohli was among the three players retained by RCB as the franchise revealed its retention list on Tuesday. The former skipper, who was earlier earning INR 17 crore, has taken a pay cut of INR 2 crore. While the 33-year-old has been retained for INR 15 crore, the Bangalore franchise has also kept Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for INR 11 crore and INR 7 crore respectively.

Speaking after being retained by RCB on expected lines, Kohli said:

"When I was contacted, I didn't have any second thoughts at all. I believe the best is yet to come, I have a good feeling about what's to come from the next season onwards.”

The former RCB captain added that he will remain as committed to the franchise as before. He stated:

"Committed as an RCBian. I could not be more thankful. I'll be there with my heart and soul for RCB as always."

Despite having an average IPL 2021 season, Kohli scored 405 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 119.46.

Meanwhile, RCB have released their prolific leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as well as pacer Harshal Patel. The latter was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2021, claiming 32 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate of 10.56.

“He is the rock at the top of the order” - Mike Hesson on Virat Kohli

RCB’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson revealed that they had 6-7 players in mind with regards to retention. However, they preferred to go with three as they wanted to have a bigger salary purse for the auction.

Elaborating on the decision to retain Kohli, Hesson commented:

“Obviously, he is the rock at the top of the order. High volume of runs, plays all bowlers well and scores all around the wicket. He knows Chinnaswamy well and we are really happy to be back at Chinnaswamy this season. Kohli is an icon in terms of RCB and a key player for us. Even though he is not captain, he will still be a leader within the group.”

Ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Kohli announced that he would be stepping down as RCB skipper following the end of the season.

