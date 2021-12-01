"Thank you believing in me"- Rashid Khan sends a message to SRH after being released ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad before IPL Auction 2022. The 23-year-old penned an emotional note after SRH released him from their squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have let go of a majority of their overseas stars before IPL Auction 2022. Kane Williamson is the only foreigner retained by Hyderabad. Along with Williamson, SRH have retained uncapped players Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Rashid Khan posted a collage of four photos on his Instagram handle and thanked Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as the team's fans for their support.

"It has been a wonderful journey with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thank you for your support, love and for believing in me. To the #OrangeArmy you've been my pillar of strength and I shall forever be grateful for such wonderful fans," wrote Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan played 76 IPL matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, scalping 93 wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. The leg-spinner won eight Man of the Match awards in the five seasons he played for SRH. In the 2021 IPL, Rashid scalped 18 wickets and scored 83 runs in 14 matches for the Orange Army.

Will Sunrisers Hyderabad sign Rashid Khan at IPL Auction 2022?

Rashid Khan could be a top pick at IPL Auction 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO K Shanmugam appeared on Star Sports last night to discuss the reasons behind the team's player retentions. While talking about Rashid Khan's release, Shanmugam mentioned that the Orange Army will try to match the auction price if he enters the mega auction.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having released most of their star players, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to rebuild a strong squad around captain Kane Williamson at IPL Auction 2022. It will be interesting to see if SRH can buy back the likes of Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the mega auction.

Edited by Diptanil Roy