"He has it in him to lead India one day" - Ambati Rayudu on CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu claimed that Ravindra Jadeja could very well captain the national team in the future.

He also stated that it will not be easy for the 33-year-old to replace someone like MS Dhoni as CSK's captain. He feels that having the seasoned campaigner around in the team will benefit the talismanic all-rounder as he looks to prove his mettle as a leader.

Rayudu suggested that Jadeja is bound to get better with time in his new role.

Speaking on CSK's YouTube channel, Rayudu said:

"Filling in MS Dhoni's shoes, it's never going to happen. But Jaddu definitely has it in him and under the guidance of Mahi bhai and till the time he's around on the ground with him it will be very easy for him. Jadeja will become better. He has it in him to not only lead CSK but also India one day."

MS Dhoni showcased his brilliance yet again in a last-over thriller to help their side claim a crucial win against Mumbai Indians (MI). The swashbuckler hit 16 runs off the last four deliveries and won the game for his team.

Rayudu seemed amazed by Dhoni's masterclass with the bat and commended his efforts in the vital fixture. He also reckoned that there will never be a player like MS Dhoni again.

He added:

"We have seen Mahi bhai do that all his life and it was unbelievable. I don't think India or the world has seen a cricketer like him and I don't think we'll ever see someone like him."

MS Dhoni handed CSK reins to Jadeja just days ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The wicketkeeper-batsman has been hailed as one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history, winning the championship title on four occasions.

"CSK will be very successful under Ravindra Jadeja" - Ambati Rayudu

The right-handed batter added that the Chennai-based team will excel under Jadeja's leadership. The side is going through a transitional phase and he indicated that fans will get to see a lot of younger faces in the lineup in the coming years.

Rayudu further added that under Jadeja, these new players will have an opportunity to carve a niche for themselves in the team's playing XI.

He explained:

"There is the shift and it has to come. A lot of youngsters will continue to feature in CSK as the years go by. Having a young captain like Jadeja who has done it and seen it all, it will be great for them to be under him and have his confidence. They have the backing of the captain and I think he is going in the right direction and even the team is. CSK will be very, very successful under him."

With just two wins from their seven fixtures, Chennai are languishing at the penultimate spot in the points table. They will have to stage a miraculous turnaround in the second half to make it to the all-important playoffs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Co. will next be seen in action on Monday (April 25) when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 38th league match of the season. The game is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

