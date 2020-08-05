Foreign players have requested their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises for access to golfing facilities on off days. They consider golf to be an ideal sport to play keeping social distancing norms in mind. This was learnt from sources by the Times of India.

Countries like the United Kingdom and Australia have allowed golfing activities to go on even during the Covid-19 restrictions. However, BCCI is yet to react to this proposal.

The IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has already got in touch with golf resorts for the stay of their players and support group.

IPL Franchises to put up players and staff in resorts

Steve Smith playing golf

IPL franchises are considering putting their players and support staff up in resorts rather than five-star hotels. They are skeptical about staying at high-end hotels due to the risk of contracting Covid-19 through shared air-conditioning ducts.

“It’s not easy to screen everyone in the hotel all the time. Here we are talking about over 60 days,” the source said.

There is a fear among teams that the players might be exposed to the risk of the virus through AC ducts even if a whole wing of a five-star hotel is booked. Some studies have cited the possibility of the novel coronavirus spreading through AC ducts.

The guidelines for accommodation given by BCCI to the individual teams say that the players only need to be segregated from other guests by putting them up in a separate block or floor in the hotel. The same protocol is expected to continue for IPL as well, if not any more restrictions are added to it.

“If staying at a hotel, the players should be isolated from the rest of the hotel guests by segregating them in a separate block or particular floor/s. The players should be kept in single-occupancy rooms. The hotel should be close to the ground where the camp is conducted,” reads the SOP.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to set up camp in Abu Dhabi, which is much more secluded than a city like Dubai. According to sources, the Mumbai Indians are even considering renting out an entire apartment.