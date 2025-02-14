IPL founder introduces new 'love' on Valentine's Day [Watch]

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi, who ran the tournament from its inception in 2008 to 2010, introduced his new partner on Friday, February 14 on his Instagram handle. It was speculated that he was earlier a companion of Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Without naming his partner, Modi wrote that he was fortunate to have his 25-year-old friendship with the lady turn into 'love'.

"Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," Lalit Modi wrote, accompanying the video.

You can see the video here:

Modi was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the 2010 edition of the IPL on charges of financial irregularities, indiscipline, and misconduct. Afterwards, he was banned by the BCCI for life after a committee found him guilty of the charges mentioned above. Modi denied any wrongdoing and moved to London.

IPL 2025 to begin on March 22

The 2025 edition of the IPL will begin on March 22, and run till May 25. The opening ceremony and final of the tournament will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as the Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions of the tournament.

Naturally, they will start as favorites in this edition. In 2024, KKR beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to lift their third trophy, after they had done so in 2012 and 2014. Current India head coach Gautam Gambhir was their mentor in 2024.

SRH batted first and were bowled out for a paltry 113 in 18.3 overs, with West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell leading the way with 3/19. In response, Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 helped the Knight Riders chase the target down in 10.3 overs.

