"IPL should be in India all the time" - KKR mentor David Hussey excited for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor David Hussey feels that the IPL should always be played in India, saying that it gives Indian players a good opportunity to play in front of their friends and family.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI had to shift the tournament to the UAE in 2020 before it returned to India last season. However, the organizers had to call it quits midway due to the surge in COVID cases and shift to the UAE a couple of months later.

Hussey is happy that the tournament is happening in Mumbai this upcoming season, but wants his team to be able to play in front of the Kolkata crowd next year.

Speaking in a video shared by KKR on their social media handles, David Hussey said:

"IPL should be in India all the time, so I know last few years has been a bit different because of the COVID and I am just fortunate, thankfully the tournament got going. So full credit to all the directors there."

The Australian all-rounder went on to add:

"But it is an Indian tournament. It's good to be playing in Mumbai and it's really nice for the Indian-based players to play in front of their friends and family. It's nice to be back in Mumbai, one of India's homes of cricket but next year we maybe get a chance to play in Kolkata too."

Hussey, who joined KKR two years ago, is yet to taste success with the franchise. They went close to winning the title last year but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

The 44-year-old will hope the Purple Brigade can go one step further and lift their third title after 2012 and 2014.

"It was good to meet the new boys" - David Hussey on his first session of IPL 2022

The Knight Riders did a good job at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month, acquiring some exciting talents, including their captain Shreyas Iyer.

Hussey is happy to get things rolling for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. He added:

"Yeah, boys are up and about. I just enjoy playing outside actually. It was good to meet the new boys, also good to catch up with the old boys. Nice to get underway."

Kolkata will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against the defending champions on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

