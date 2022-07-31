IPL owners might look to bind world's best T20 cricketers to 12-month contracts

Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore has revealed that IPL team franchises are not averse to the idea of contracting players for a full 12 months in a year. The move is a bid to have players perform in a range of different leagues apart from the IPL.

The Knight Riders currently have four teams under their wing - their IPL franchise, the Caribbean Premier League's Trinbago Knight Riders, plus sides in the International League T20 (UAE), and Major League Cricket (USA) - set to be launched next year.

Mysore remarked, when asked whether such an arrangement is possible in future, that it would be a great development and would provide more opportunities for cricketers globally.

Mysore said, as quoted by The Telegraph:

"If it happened that way, at some point in the future, that'd be great. What we want to create is a common platform and a system and a culture that allows us to participate around the year - enhancing our brand, building our fan base, and providing opportunities to cricketers around the world. And in the process, you build hopefully a successful business around it."

He continued:

"In an ideal world, sure - because that gives us the opportunity to make our vision and our strategy even stronger. If we were able to have X number of contracted players, and were able to use them all in different leagues, I think that would be nirvana. Hopefully, someday it will happen. I wouldn't be surprised if it did."

If it comes to fruition, it could see a seismic shift in world cricket, enabling franchises to guarantee the best T20 players lucrative year-round deals. Furthermore, it is likely to reduce the importance of international games.

"I think they have an open mind" - Venky Mysore on BCCI allowing Indian players to play in overseas T20 leagues

Mysore further asserted that the BCCI remains open to the idea of allowing Indian players to participate in T20 leagues on foreign land. He believes that they are trying to figure out a way where that is best for Indian cricket.

"Certainly, we're hoping that will happen at some point in the future. When we broach this topic, the BCCI say, 'Yeah, we have to figure out how to do something'.

"I think they have an open mind. But they need to figure out what's best for Indian cricket and for Indian players. That's how they would be thinking about it, which is fair enough. Some very good minds there would be applying their minds to this idea. If it all comes together, it'd be terrific."

The growth of the IPL team owners hasn't gone down well with a few former cricketers, notably Adam Gilchrist, who claims that their influence on international cricket is 'dangerous'.

