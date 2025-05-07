"IPL peak script is back and how"- Top 10 funny memes as GT edge past MI in an epic thriller in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets via the DLS method in the 56th IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. As a result, GT reclaimed the top spot in the points table following their eighth win in 11 games.

After losing the toss, MI batted first in the contest and scored 155 for eight in 20 overs. Will Jacks (53) top-scored for the hosts with a half-century, while Suryakumar Yadav (35) and Corbin Bosch (25) chipped in with vital contributions. Left-arm orthodox spinner R Sai Kishore picked up two wickets for GT with the ball.

In reply, Shubman Gill (43), Jos Buttler (30), and Sherfane Rutherford (28) ensured GT stayed in the hunt before rain interrupted the proceedings after 18 overs. The target was then revised due to a rain break, as 15 runs were required in the last over. Gerald Coetzee (12) and Rahul Tewatia (11) scored the required runs against Deepak Chahar to win the match for GT.

Fans enjoyed Tuesday night's match between GT and the MI franchises. They shared their reactions to the thrilling game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"IPL peak script is back and how," a post read.

"We were short by 10-15 runs or maybe 30 runs"- Hardik Pandya after MI's loss vs GT in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, MI captain Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"Definitely a tough way to go down. But we fought well, especially with the kind of total we had. It was definitely not a 155-run wicket. We were short by 10-15 runs or maybe 30 runs. But we kept fighting. It was a game of margins. We were clinical with the catches."

"But we could have been better with no-balls. My no-balls. It is a crime. It comes back to bite you in T20s. In the first innings, the ground was not wet. In our bowling innings, the ball kept on getting wet. I don't know if it helped us or went against us. I am proud of the boys for they kept fighting and kept us in the game," Pandya added.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7.

