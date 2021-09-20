How has Virat Kohli performed against KKR in IPL?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back after a near five-month break. The UAE leg of IPL 2021 got underway with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns. In the first match of the second phase, CSK beat MI by 20 runs.

On September 20th, Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. In their first encounter of the season, RCB captain Virat Kohli was knocked over by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after scoring just 5 runs.

Kohli has struggled a little bit with his batting in recent times, but his team is aiming for title glory. If RCB want to win the title, then they need fireworks coming from their captain.

On that note, let's see how Kohli has performed overall against KKR in the IPL.

Kohli's numbers against KKR in the IPL

Kohli is the highest run getter for RCB against KKR in the IPL. He has scored 730 runs against KKR from 27 matches with an average of 38.42, and has scored his runs at a good strike rate of 129.66. Kohli has one hundred and four fifties against KKR. He has hit 22 sixes and 62 fours against KKR so far.

Kohli's performance against top KKR bowlers

Kohli has not been able to score runs quickly against Sunil Narine. He has scored 99 runs against Narine in 94 balls. Meanwhile, Narine has taken the priceless wicket of Kohli on two occasions.

Kuldeep Yadav has also caused Virat to struggle in the IPL. Against Kuldeep, Virat scored 37 runs in 35 balls. Kuldeep took the wicket of Virat once.

However, the spearhead of the KKR pace attack, Prasidh Krishna, has been punished heavily by Virat so far. Virat scored 52 runs against Krishna in just 25 balls with a splendid strike rate of 208.

