"Ashwin has completely forgotten he is an off-spinner!"- Furious fans slam RR spinner for shambolic bowling in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn't have a great day with the ball when his team needed him the most. The off-spinner gave away 32 runs in his three overs as the Gujarat Titans (GT) became only the second team to win an IPL title in their first attempt.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with the ball (3/17) and his crucial partnership with Shubman Gill set things up nicely for the Titans.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a brilliant spell to get rid of Pandya and the game could have been close had Ashwin struck from the other end. But the off-spinner dished out a number of freebies and the likes of David Miller weren't going to miss out on them.

Fans on Twitter slammed Ravichandran Ashwin for such a poor performance in an important final. Here are some of the reactions:

Dave @CricketDave27 RR don’t have the luxury of a 6th bowler which GT had, to avoid giving the batters their strongest matchup which in this case was Ashwin. So they delayed and delayed and delayed Ashwin in hope one of these two would get out, the wicket never came RR don’t have the luxury of a 6th bowler which GT had, to avoid giving the batters their strongest matchup which in this case was Ashwin. So they delayed and delayed and delayed Ashwin in hope one of these two would get out, the wicket never came

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



6 - MS Dhoni

5 - Ravi Ashwin*

5 - Suresh Raina



#GTvRR Most IPL Finals Lost6 - MS Dhoni5 - Ravi Ashwin*5 - Suresh Raina Most IPL Finals Lost6 - MS Dhoni5 - Ravi Ashwin*5 - Suresh Raina#GTvRR

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Hardik Pandya has calmed down after seeing Obed McCoy bowling the 15th over instead of R Ashwin Hardik Pandya has calmed down after seeing Obed McCoy bowling the 15th over instead of R Ashwin

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Shikhar Dhawan for [MI, SRH, DC]

Ravi Ashwin for [CSK, DC, RR]*



#IPLFinal Players to Lose IPL final for 3 different TeamsShikhar Dhawan for [MI, SRH, DC]Ravi Ashwin for [CSK, DC, RR]* Players to Lose IPL final for 3 different TeamsShikhar Dhawan for [MI, SRH, DC]Ravi Ashwin for [CSK, DC, RR]*#IPLFinal

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc

#IPLFinal Ashwin is totally responsible for this loss,not Chahal.This pitch was helping spinners,it's just that Ashwin didn't exploit the conditions! Ashwin is totally responsible for this loss,not Chahal.This pitch was helping spinners,it's just that Ashwin didn't exploit the conditions!#IPLFinal

Rishikeshwaran CA @RishikeshwaranC Hardik knew they can't hold back Ashwin forever. Waited patiently and pounced on him as soon as he was introduced. Clever. Hardik knew they can't hold back Ashwin forever. Waited patiently and pounced on him as soon as he was introduced. Clever.

Riddhima. @RiddhimaVarsh17 Ashwin you really disappointed every RR fan 🙃 Ashwin you really disappointed every RR fan 🙃

Usama Zafar @Usama7 Ashwin getting smoked in a final. We have seen that before. Ashwin getting smoked in a final. We have seen that before.

Anyayyy🦄 @_kawaaaiiii Ashwin is just a hyped up good for nothing bowler Ashwin is just a hyped up good for nothing bowler

Sameer @Notacrickethack Ashwin bottling in finals as usual. Ashwin bottling in finals as usual.

Rushil @rushilthefirst Most probably Ashwin is going to bowl 16th, 18th and 20th over 🤐 Most probably Ashwin is going to bowl 16th, 18th and 20th over 🤐😭

RO45☀️ @Pikachu__264 🤭 Entire TL was blaming Sanju for not bowling Ashwin. Now he changed the momentum Entire TL was blaming Sanju for not bowling Ashwin. Now he changed the momentum 😂🤭

Amma Pakoda @ammapakoda #IPLFinal twitter.com/the_kafir_boy_… Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2



#IPLFinal In last 4 matches Ashwin haven't Bowled a single off spin ball. He bowled carrom ball 99.999% and got hammered brutally. To be oversmart he became clown In last 4 matches Ashwin haven't Bowled a single off spin ball. He bowled carrom ball 99.999% and got hammered brutally. To be oversmart he became clown#IPLFinal Variations should be used as an exception and not as a stock ball. Looks like Ashwin has completely forgotten that he is an off-spinner in the first place. He has tried too hard to go one-up with Yuzi Chahal and ended up no where. This is what ego does to you! #RRvsGT Variations should be used as an exception and not as a stock ball. Looks like Ashwin has completely forgotten that he is an off-spinner in the first place. He has tried too hard to go one-up with Yuzi Chahal and ended up no where. This is what ego does to you! #RRvsGT #IPLFinal twitter.com/the_kafir_boy_…

Himanshu @Spread__hate Miller smashing ashwin in this pressure situation 🥶 clutch mentality man. Miller smashing ashwin in this pressure situation 🥶 clutch mentality man.

Div🦁 @div_yumm Ashwin bowling in death overs now will surely be giving 2013 CT final vibes Ashwin bowling in death overs now will surely be giving 2013 CT final vibes

𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗭𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗿 🇵🇰 @iam_JZK Ashwin Getting Smoked By a Left Hander in Final. Same Old Story We have Seen this Before #IPLFinals Ashwin Getting Smoked By a Left Hander in Final. Same Old Story We have Seen this Before #IPLFinals

L E E @trolee_ Feeling sad for Jos and Boulty. Not for Riyan parag and Ashwin. Feeling sad for Jos and Boulty. Not for Riyan parag and Ashwin.

Prajakta @18prajakta Ashwin is so much like Mo Salah Ashwin is so much like Mo Salah 😕

. @ManFromMadras_ Ash Anna bashed CSK rookie bowlers and thought he did something Ash Anna bashed CSK rookie bowlers and thought he did something 😂😂😭😭

niharika @niihariiika Good over ash anna Good over ash anna 😂 https://t.co/wrrueNXDIg

131 was just too less for RR to defend

The Royals would have realized that they just didn't have enough runs on the board. However, they had a world-class bowling attack that could make life difficult for the Titans.

RR would have got off to a dream start had Shubman Gill not been dropped on zero by Yuzvendra Chahal. Although they picked up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade in the powerplay, Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and stabilized GT's chase.

The 28-year-old was proactive in his batting, finding boundaries at regular intervals and keeping the required run-rate in check. David Miller joined Gill after Pandya's wicket and the duo steered GT home.

While RR will rue not fixing their lower-order issues throughout the season, GT will be proud to have punched above their weight throughout the season.

Pandya became just the second skipper after Rohit Sharma to win the Man of the Match in an IPL final.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar