"Ashwin has completely forgotten he is an off-spinner!"- Furious fans slam RR spinner for shambolic bowling in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin didn't have a great day with the ball when his team needed him the most. The off-spinner gave away 32 runs in his three overs as the Gujarat Titans (GT) became only the second team to win an IPL title in their first attempt.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with the ball (3/17) and his crucial partnership with Shubman Gill set things up nicely for the Titans.
Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a brilliant spell to get rid of Pandya and the game could have been close had Ashwin struck from the other end. But the off-spinner dished out a number of freebies and the likes of David Miller weren't going to miss out on them.
Fans on Twitter slammed Ravichandran Ashwin for such a poor performance in an important final. Here are some of the reactions:
131 was just too less for RR to defend
The Royals would have realized that they just didn't have enough runs on the board. However, they had a world-class bowling attack that could make life difficult for the Titans.
RR would have got off to a dream start had Shubman Gill not been dropped on zero by Yuzvendra Chahal. Although they picked up the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade in the powerplay, Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and stabilized GT's chase.
The 28-year-old was proactive in his batting, finding boundaries at regular intervals and keeping the required run-rate in check. David Miller joined Gill after Pandya's wicket and the duo steered GT home.
While RR will rue not fixing their lower-order issues throughout the season, GT will be proud to have punched above their weight throughout the season.
Pandya became just the second skipper after Rohit Sharma to win the Man of the Match in an IPL final.