"Don't think it's a pitch where you can bounce the batters out" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow's possible changes for Eliminator against RCB in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might want some cover in their bowling department after they almost lost their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Despite scoring 210/0, LSG won by just two runs and played just three specialist bowlers in that match. While they would want to bring back speedster Dushmantha Chameera, Aakash Chopra feels the pitch might not be particularly useful for quicker bowlers due to lack of pace and bounce.

Qualifier 1 between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals saw a target of almost 190 being chased down with ease. So, speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about LSG's team composition:

"Lucknow might look to bring Chameera back, but I don't think it's a pitch where you can bounce the batters out."

Interestingly, all five games that Lucknow has lost have come against teams who are also in the playoffs. Chopra reckons skipper KL Rahul will need to lead from the front with the bat if he wants to change this record. He added:

"KL Rahul will need to score runs. It is his former franchise and while they have performed well against other teams, their record against these teams hasn't been great."

If Krunal Pandya is fit he should walk straight back into the XI: Aakash Chopra

All-rounder Krunal Pandya's contribution to LSG has gone under the radar this season as he has been one of the most economical and consistent bowlers in the IPL so far.

He is even the vice-captain of the team and has shown great leadership abilities whenever Rahul isn't available on the field. Aakash Chopra feels both Krunal and Ravi Bishnoi will come in handy on what looked like a two-paced pitch during Qualifier 1. He stated:

"Lucknow might not play Manan Vohra. So if Krunal Pandya is fit he should walk straight back into the XI. They will also benefit from Ravi Bishnoi, especially in the first innings. I still feel RCB might win and might go all the way to the finals."

Lucknow will need to bring their A-game to the table if they want to get the better of a spirited Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side.

