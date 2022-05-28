"Fans have no dignity and humanity at all!" - Twitter comes in support of Mohammed Siraj as pacer gets abused on social media by RCB fans after IPL Playoffs 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 summed up his underwhelming IPL 2022 season. The 28-year-old bowled just two overs and gave away 31 runs without picking up a wicket.

In a game where RCB desperately needed early breakthroughs, Siraj once again failed to deliver. Some angry fans took to social media to unleash their frustration. Siraj was slammed by a number of fans, especially those supporting RCB. A few individuals even stooped low enough to comment on the pacer's recent personal tragedy.

However, there were also some fans who put their weight behind Mohammed Siraj in these tough times. The 28-year-old has been a selfless servant of the game, so much so that he chose to represent his nation even though it stopped him from attending his father's last rites.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

siddhi @_sectumsempra18 A guy under Mohammad siraj's post just said, it's good that your father died??? man, get a life. If you wanna criticise, criticise him constructively. STOP BRINGING HIS FATHER AND RELIGION WHILE BLAMING HIM, cause it shows how you were raised. A guy under Mohammad siraj's post just said, it's good that your father died??? man, get a life. If you wanna criticise, criticise him constructively. STOP BRINGING HIS FATHER AND RELIGION WHILE BLAMING HIM, cause it shows how you were raised.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Saying RCB made a mistake by retaining Siraj, or Siraj wasn't retention worthy is hindsight 101.



In the 2 seasons before this, Siraj took 22 wkts at an ER of 7.41, Avg 26.6 & SR of 21.5 with a dot ball % of 50.8 overall. His ER in the PP was 6.58, and at the death was 8.05. Saying RCB made a mistake by retaining Siraj, or Siraj wasn't retention worthy is hindsight 101.In the 2 seasons before this, Siraj took 22 wkts at an ER of 7.41, Avg 26.6 & SR of 21.5 with a dot ball % of 50.8 overall. His ER in the PP was 6.58, and at the death was 8.05.

Prithvi @Puneite_ Retaining Siraj was right.

Releasing him next year would be wrong.

These things happen, he had a season to forget. Retaining Siraj was right.Releasing him next year would be wrong.These things happen, he had a season to forget.

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994 Toxic RCB fans!



Siraj's Instagram handle is a sorry sight to see. Fans have even made fun of his father's death, his religion and poverty. Trolled Daniel Christian last year mercilessly and now Siraj. PATHETIC... Toxic RCB fans!Siraj's Instagram handle is a sorry sight to see. Fans have even made fun of his father's death, his religion and poverty. Trolled Daniel Christian last year mercilessly and now Siraj. PATHETIC...

Div🦁 @div_yumm Keep siraj miyan in your prayers. He forgot to turn off ig comment section. Worst fanbase for a reason Keep siraj miyan in your prayers. He forgot to turn off ig comment section. Worst fanbase for a reason https://t.co/pLrlACMiNt

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Siraj Miyaan, danda uda de Birmingham mein. And shut some faceless farcical trolls for good. You're a champ Siraj Miyaan, danda uda de Birmingham mein. And shut some faceless farcical trolls for good. You're a champ ❤

Prithvi @Puneite_ Ek bowler bata do Indian jo next year aate hi 6.5 ke economy se dalega PP mein aur death mein 8 ke eco se ? Siraj has done it for almost 2 seasons. He is quality and I am damn sure he is going to serve RCB for many more years. Ek bowler bata do Indian jo next year aate hi 6.5 ke economy se dalega PP mein aur death mein 8 ke eco se ? Siraj has done it for almost 2 seasons. He is quality and I am damn sure he is going to serve RCB for many more years.

Vansh @Vansh8100

RCB fans doing what they are known for Then Daniel Christian and now Mohammad Siraj..RCB fans doing what they are known for Then Daniel Christian and now Mohammad Siraj..RCB fans doing what they are known for💔 https://t.co/XcB3XeDA1T

⚰️ @The_Sleigher Keep Siraj in your prayers tonight. The abuse he is already getting from RCB fans is sad to see. Keep Siraj in your prayers tonight. The abuse he is already getting from RCB fans is sad to see.

° @anubhav__tweets Trolling Mohammad Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is bottom tier behaviour ! Trolling Mohammad Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is bottom tier behaviour !

Ishika @IshikaMullick Siraj had a horrible season, there's no denying it. Much like Virat, he was a liability throughout. But guess what? His performance gives you NO RIGHT to abuse him. You've got to be one sick individual to sink so low as to even drag his late father. Siraj had a horrible season, there's no denying it. Much like Virat, he was a liability throughout. But guess what? His performance gives you NO RIGHT to abuse him. You've got to be one sick individual to sink so low as to even drag his late father.

𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | (𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝) @Aaliya_Zain5



Practice more, Correct ur mistakes and Comeback More Stronger Miyaan! Trolling Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is just a worst behaviour!Practice more, Correct ur mistakes and Comeback More Stronger Miyaan! Trolling Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is just a worst behaviour!😑Practice more, Correct ur mistakes and Comeback More Stronger Miyaan!❤️ https://t.co/kCNWa9Y8Mj

Lavil Saldanha @LavilSaldanha1 Pranjal @Pranjal_one8 Your Auto is waiting Siraj sir Your Auto is waiting Siraj sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/jKQbIZeIlz This guy needs some treatment. So conveniently ignored how good he was in the last couple of seasons. Also, making a joke out of someone's misery is the least a person can do. As an RCB fan, i despise guys like these twitter.com/Pranjal_one8/s… This guy needs some treatment. So conveniently ignored how good he was in the last couple of seasons. Also, making a joke out of someone's misery is the least a person can do. As an RCB fan, i despise guys like these twitter.com/Pranjal_one8/s…

Rohan 🏏 @Rohantweetss Criticise Siraj as much as u want but keep it to constructive criticism.



Don't bring his father's profession into this. That is absolutely disgusting Criticise Siraj as much as u want but keep it to constructive criticism. Don't bring his father's profession into this. That is absolutely disgusting

anshika @mightjd13 i feel so bad for siraj,i knew this would happen! braindead fans have no dignity and humanity at all. stop calling yourself a fan you're barely a human i wish nothing but the worst for them,oh god,i hope siraj is fine. i feel so bad for siraj,i knew this would happen! braindead fans have no dignity and humanity at all. stop calling yourself a fan you're barely a human i wish nothing but the worst for them,oh god,i hope siraj is fine.

Kl Rahul's Cover Drive @KlCoverdrive Why the hell is everyone blaming siraj for the loss of rcb?? What have virat, faf and Maxwell done in the playoffs?It was needed for the team a guy like Rajat stepped up and won you games. Shame on rcb fans for trolling siraj and hiding the faults of thier marquee players. Why the hell is everyone blaming siraj for the loss of rcb?? What have virat, faf and Maxwell done in the playoffs?It was needed for the team a guy like Rajat stepped up and won you games. Shame on rcb fans for trolling siraj and hiding the faults of thier marquee players.

Haridh_Kll @HaridhKll Came across a lots of tweets RCB fans writing off Siraj.. No, That’s not the way you treat your players while they’re going through a rough patch. It happens for everyone. Each and every player goes through it. Personally I feel sad for Mohamed Siraj. Hope he bounces back soon. Came across a lots of tweets RCB fans writing off Siraj.. No, That’s not the way you treat your players while they’re going through a rough patch. It happens for everyone. Each and every player goes through it. Personally I feel sad for Mohamed Siraj. Hope he bounces back soon.

Mohammed Siraj was one of the main retentions for RCB

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Bengaluru-based franchise announced that Mohammed Siraj was their third retention alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

Many felt Yuzvendra Chahal should have been a striaghtforward retention ahead of Siraj. However, if one looks at the numbers, Siraj has been one of the most improved bowlers for RCB over the past dew seasons.

An experienced Indian pacer is something the IPL franchises crave and thus, Bengaluru felt it was perhaps apt to shell out INR 7 crore and retain Siraj. What arguably hurt them more was Virat Kohli's poor form.

Despite a scintillating half-century against the Gujarat Titans in their last league game, Kohli was rather quiet throughout the season. The scores of 25(24) and 7(8) in the playoffs didn't help RCB by any means in the powerplay.

When two of your three retentions fail miserably, it is difficult to compete for the title. RCB will rue some of their decisions despite having all bases covered as their long wait for an elusive maiden title continues.

