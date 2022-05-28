"Fans have no dignity and humanity at all!" - Twitter comes in support of Mohammed Siraj as pacer gets abused on social media by RCB fans after IPL Playoffs 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 summed up his underwhelming IPL 2022 season. The 28-year-old bowled just two overs and gave away 31 runs without picking up a wicket.
In a game where RCB desperately needed early breakthroughs, Siraj once again failed to deliver. Some angry fans took to social media to unleash their frustration. Siraj was slammed by a number of fans, especially those supporting RCB. A few individuals even stooped low enough to comment on the pacer's recent personal tragedy.
However, there were also some fans who put their weight behind Mohammed Siraj in these tough times. The 28-year-old has been a selfless servant of the game, so much so that he chose to represent his nation even though it stopped him from attending his father's last rites.
Mohammed Siraj was one of the main retentions for RCB
Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Bengaluru-based franchise announced that Mohammed Siraj was their third retention alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 season.
Many felt Yuzvendra Chahal should have been a striaghtforward retention ahead of Siraj. However, if one looks at the numbers, Siraj has been one of the most improved bowlers for RCB over the past dew seasons.
An experienced Indian pacer is something the IPL franchises crave and thus, Bengaluru felt it was perhaps apt to shell out INR 7 crore and retain Siraj. What arguably hurt them more was Virat Kohli's poor form.
Despite a scintillating half-century against the Gujarat Titans in their last league game, Kohli was rather quiet throughout the season. The scores of 25(24) and 7(8) in the playoffs didn't help RCB by any means in the powerplay.
When two of your three retentions fail miserably, it is difficult to compete for the title. RCB will rue some of their decisions despite having all bases covered as their long wait for an elusive maiden title continues.