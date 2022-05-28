×
Create
Notifications

"Fans have no dignity and humanity at all!" - Twitter comes in support of Mohammed Siraj as pacer gets abused on social media by RCB fans after IPL Playoffs 2022

Fans hurled abuse at Mohammed Siraj after his performance against RR. (P.C.:Twitter)
Fans hurled abuse at Mohammed Siraj after his performance against RR. (P.C.:Twitter)
reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 28, 2022 02:07 PM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj's performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 summed up his underwhelming IPL 2022 season. The 28-year-old bowled just two overs and gave away 31 runs without picking up a wicket.

In a game where RCB desperately needed early breakthroughs, Siraj once again failed to deliver. Some angry fans took to social media to unleash their frustration. Siraj was slammed by a number of fans, especially those supporting RCB. A few individuals even stooped low enough to comment on the pacer's recent personal tragedy.

However, there were also some fans who put their weight behind Mohammed Siraj in these tough times. The 28-year-old has been a selfless servant of the game, so much so that he chose to represent his nation even though it stopped him from attending his father's last rites.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

A guy under Mohammad siraj's post just said, it's good that your father died??? man, get a life. If you wanna criticise, criticise him constructively. STOP BRINGING HIS FATHER AND RELIGION WHILE BLAMING HIM, cause it shows how you were raised.
Saying RCB made a mistake by retaining Siraj, or Siraj wasn't retention worthy is hindsight 101.In the 2 seasons before this, Siraj took 22 wkts at an ER of 7.41, Avg 26.6 & SR of 21.5 with a dot ball % of 50.8 overall. His ER in the PP was 6.58, and at the death was 8.05.
Retaining Siraj was right.Releasing him next year would be wrong.These things happen, he had a season to forget.
Toxic RCB fans!Siraj's Instagram handle is a sorry sight to see. Fans have even made fun of his father's death, his religion and poverty. Trolled Daniel Christian last year mercilessly and now Siraj. PATHETIC...
RCB fans under instagram comment section of Md. Siraj 💔 https://t.co/v6NBWXx2ej
Keep siraj miyan in your prayers. He forgot to turn off ig comment section. Worst fanbase for a reason https://t.co/pLrlACMiNt
Siraj Miyaan, danda uda de Birmingham mein. And shut some faceless farcical trolls for good. You're a champ ❤
Ek bowler bata do Indian jo next year aate hi 6.5 ke economy se dalega PP mein aur death mein 8 ke eco se ? Siraj has done it for almost 2 seasons. He is quality and I am damn sure he is going to serve RCB for many more years.
Shameless RCB fans under instagram comment section of Md. Siraj 💔 https://t.co/nkShvhlf8i
Then Daniel Christian and now Mohammad Siraj..RCB fans doing what they are known for💔 https://t.co/XcB3XeDA1T
Siraj don't deserve this type of hate 😭💔We always with you @mdsirajofficial Come back strong 🤲🤗 https://t.co/UNzePOrJbR
Keep Siraj in your prayers tonight. The abuse he is already getting from RCB fans is sad to see.
Trolling Mohammad Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is bottom tier behaviour !
Siraj had a horrible season, there's no denying it. Much like Virat, he was a liability throughout. But guess what? His performance gives you NO RIGHT to abuse him. You've got to be one sick individual to sink so low as to even drag his late father.
Trolling Siraj is understandable, but bringing his late father's profession to disregard him is just a worst behaviour!😑Practice more, Correct ur mistakes and Comeback More Stronger Miyaan!❤️ https://t.co/kCNWa9Y8Mj
This guy needs some treatment. So conveniently ignored how good he was in the last couple of seasons. Also, making a joke out of someone's misery is the least a person can do. As an RCB fan, i despise guys like these twitter.com/Pranjal_one8/s…
Criticise Siraj as much as u want but keep it to constructive criticism. Don't bring his father's profession into this. That is absolutely disgusting
@RCBTweets Best fans? Look siraj insta comment section @RCBTweets and Dan Christian & his wife incident @RCBTweets
i feel so bad for siraj,i knew this would happen! braindead fans have no dignity and humanity at all. stop calling yourself a fan you're barely a human i wish nothing but the worst for them,oh god,i hope siraj is fine.
Why the hell is everyone blaming siraj for the loss of rcb?? What have virat, faf and Maxwell done in the playoffs?It was needed for the team a guy like Rajat stepped up and won you games. Shame on rcb fans for trolling siraj and hiding the faults of thier marquee players.
Came across a lots of tweets RCB fans writing off Siraj.. No, That’s not the way you treat your players while they’re going through a rough patch. It happens for everyone. Each and every player goes through it. Personally I feel sad for Mohamed Siraj. Hope he bounces back soon.

Mohammed Siraj was one of the main retentions for RCB

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when the Bengaluru-based franchise announced that Mohammed Siraj was their third retention alongside Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

Many felt Yuzvendra Chahal should have been a striaghtforward retention ahead of Siraj. However, if one looks at the numbers, Siraj has been one of the most improved bowlers for RCB over the past dew seasons.

An experienced Indian pacer is something the IPL franchises crave and thus, Bengaluru felt it was perhaps apt to shell out INR 7 crore and retain Siraj. What arguably hurt them more was Virat Kohli's poor form.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite a scintillating half-century against the Gujarat Titans in their last league game, Kohli was rather quiet throughout the season. The scores of 25(24) and 7(8) in the playoffs didn't help RCB by any means in the powerplay.

When two of your three retentions fail miserably, it is difficult to compete for the title. RCB will rue some of their decisions despite having all bases covered as their long wait for an elusive maiden title continues.

Edited by Parimal
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी