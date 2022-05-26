"Get that clown out of Indian team please!"- Twitter tears into KL Rahul for his knock against RCB as LSG crash out of IPL 2022

KL Rahul's 79(58) wasn't enough to take the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Qualifier 2 as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 14 runs on May 25. Despite having one of the strongest teams on paper, LSG will be gutted to bow out of the tournament at this stage.

The target of 208 was a steep one and LSG lost Quinton de Kock quite early. But KL Rahul didn't make the most use of the powerplay and chose to play himself in. Despite accelerating just after the powerplay, Rahul once again went into the shell in the middle overs.

Fans on Twitter blamed Rahul for LSG's loss against RCB. They felt had the opener been more proactive, they could have chased the total down with ease. Some also slammed the management for sending a top-order batter like Evin Lewis to bat at No.6.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Today is the day when Gutam Gambhir will bash the ‘Strike rate is overrated’ out of KL Rahul.



Sarthak S Karkhanis @ssarthaktweets KL Rahul was 25(15). In the last 27 balls he has scored 23 runs in a match which has a required rate of 10.5 which has climbed to 14.4 now! KL Rahul was 25(15). In the last 27 balls he has scored 23 runs in a match which has a required rate of 10.5 which has climbed to 14.4 now!

A @kyaaboltitu KL made the game for LSG and ended it too lmao KL made the game for LSG and ended it too lmao

Prithvi @Puneite_ Pata nahi khush hou ya WC ke tension mein dukhi. Seriously disabled batting by KL Pata nahi khush hou ya WC ke tension mein dukhi. Seriously disabled batting by KL

Viggi.17 @VighneshMenon LSG needed rahul the most today and he is busy statpadding LSG needed rahul the most today and he is busy statpadding

n @DarthDanin KL Rahul can't even tie Rohit's shoelace when it comes to IPL legacy. KL Rahul can't even tie Rohit's shoelace when it comes to IPL legacy.

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 #LSGvRCB So a certain franchise had tweeted “tumse na hopayega beta” while facing @RCBTweets earlier in the season , now who is having the last laugh? Bwahahahaha. Quality win this. #IPL2022 So a certain franchise had tweeted “tumse na hopayega beta” while facing @RCBTweets earlier in the season , now who is having the last laugh? Bwahahahaha. Quality win this. #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB

Neha Gupta @nehagupta06 #Playoffs @ovshake42 First 2 matches in play offs - Both the losing teams had one batsman who faced more than 50 balls but strike rate was less than 180. In big matches this will hurt! 50 balls is almost half of the innings. #IPL2022 @ovshake42 First 2 matches in play offs - Both the losing teams had one batsman who faced more than 50 balls but strike rate was less than 180. In big matches this will hurt! 50 balls is almost half of the innings. #IPL2022 #Playoffs

S.R. @SR_9220 LPG didn't win a single game against the other playoff teams. LPG didn't win a single game against the other playoff teams.

Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 @KOCricket528 #IPL Credit to RCB but KLR played a huge role in their win Credit to RCB but KLR played a huge role in their win 😅 #IPL

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS So eventually Lucknow couldn't beat any of the sides in the #IPL2022 playoffs. So eventually Lucknow couldn't beat any of the sides in the #IPL2022 playoffs.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #TATAIPL2022 Batting and bowling performances were same by RCB and Lucknow but it was the fielding which made the difference. Lucknow dropped catches and RCB fielded outstanding. Congratulations to RCB. #RCBvsLSG Batting and bowling performances were same by RCB and Lucknow but it was the fielding which made the difference. Lucknow dropped catches and RCB fielded outstanding. Congratulations to RCB. #RCBvsLSG #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/YTb3Hf4gOI

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill You have to feel for Kumble for copping so much of unnecessary criticism for KL's batting approach for the last 2 seasons. You have to feel for Kumble for copping so much of unnecessary criticism for KL's batting approach for the last 2 seasons.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB KL Rahul looked good till he was on attack mode but that was not for long. As soon as he went into his shell, for the umpteenth time, LSG started to fall behind in the chase. Has to be on him. KL Rahul looked good till he was on attack mode but that was not for long. As soon as he went into his shell, for the umpteenth time, LSG started to fall behind in the chase. Has to be on him. #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB

Sandipan Banerjee @im_sandipan KL says that fielding was the (only) difference between the two teams!!!



Well, just to remind you all that KL faced more balls than Patidar tonight... KL says that fielding was the (only) difference between the two teams!!!Well, just to remind you all that KL faced more balls than Patidar tonight...

Manya @CSKian716 RELEASE THE DRESSING ROOM TALK WITH GAMBHIR RIGHT NOW, @/LucknowIPL. RELEASE THE DRESSING ROOM TALK WITH GAMBHIR RIGHT NOW, @/LucknowIPL.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

They surely are playing the final this season. They’ve defeated RR previously too.

LSG well the way y’all played cricket today, there was noway you would’ve ended on the winning side. Yet this was close than what I expected. Congratulations RCBThey surely are playing the final this season. They’ve defeated RR previously too.LSGwell the way y’all played cricket today, there was noway you would’ve ended on the winning side. Yet this was close than what I expected. Congratulations RCB 👀 They surely are playing the final this season. They’ve defeated RR previously too. LSG 😂💀 well the way y’all played cricket today, there was noway you would’ve ended on the winning side. Yet this was close than what I expected.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns KL Rahul will be the reason of this loss of LSG. KL Rahul will be the reason of this loss of LSG.

Udit @udit_buch Yesterday Buttler, today KLR Yesterday Buttler, today KLR

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #LSGvRCB Buttler and Rahul - both have played match-losing knocks in these last two games. You can't hog half the number of deliveries and leave an equal amount for the rest to camouflage your struggles. You're getting the opportunity to bat against a hard new ball too #IPL2022 Buttler and Rahul - both have played match-losing knocks in these last two games. You can't hog half the number of deliveries and leave an equal amount for the rest to camouflage your struggles. You're getting the opportunity to bat against a hard new ball too #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB

Just Butter 🇿🇦 @bestwicketkeper Rishabh pant should've been the captain instead of this statpadder for sa series, Kl Rahul don't even deserves to be in the indian squad Rishabh pant should've been the captain instead of this statpadder for sa series, Kl Rahul don't even deserves to be in the indian squad

rohit @__jainrohit Story of KL Rahul in IPL so far. No point of playing insipid innings when you possess so much ability. Playing with 120 strike rate for first 20 balls is acceptable but once you are set there are no excuses of playing with 150+ SR given quality of pitch. Self destruction awful Story of KL Rahul in IPL so far. No point of playing insipid innings when you possess so much ability. Playing with 120 strike rate for first 20 balls is acceptable but once you are set there are no excuses of playing with 150+ SR given quality of pitch. Self destruction awful

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#LSGvRCB It might look harsh but KL Rahul played 4 more balls than Rajat Patidar and scored 33 runs less than him. Can't really approach a chase of 10+ rpo like this. You can never make up for the lost deliveries. The same thing happened with Jos Buttler yesterday in 1st inn. It might look harsh but KL Rahul played 4 more balls than Rajat Patidar and scored 33 runs less than him. Can't really approach a chase of 10+ rpo like this. You can never make up for the lost deliveries. The same thing happened with Jos Buttler yesterday in 1st inn.#LSGvRCB

ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh @doddaganesha

KL Rahul : 79 off 58 balls.



These two contrasting innings decided the fate of the game. Didn’t quite understand what KL was doing in the middle overs knocking 1s & 2s. You’ve all the shots but still don’t want to play it? #IPL2022 Rajat Patidar: 112 off 54 balls.KL Rahul : 79 off 58 balls.These two contrasting innings decided the fate of the game. Didn’t quite understand what KL was doing in the middle overs knocking 1s & 2s. You’ve all the shots but still don’t want to play it? #LSG Rajat Patidar: 112 off 54 balls.KL Rahul : 79 off 58 balls. These two contrasting innings decided the fate of the game. Didn’t quite understand what KL was doing in the middle overs knocking 1s & 2s. You’ve all the shots but still don’t want to play it? #LSG #IPL2022

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar KL Rahul seems to be very disappointed in the dressing room since he can't compete for orange cap anymore KL Rahul seems to be very disappointed in the dressing room since he can't compete for orange cap anymore

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Hall of shame innings from KL Rahul. Deserves all the stat-padder taunts he gets! Hall of shame innings from KL Rahul. Deserves all the stat-padder taunts he gets! 😡😡

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ In paaji's words, KL Rahul has batted at 8 rpo in a run chase of 10.5 rpo. In paaji's words, KL Rahul has batted at 8 rpo in a run chase of 10.5 rpo.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

KL Rahul being one of the most consistent performer for "40s ball fifty department" #LSGvRCB What an amazing fifty in 43 balls while chasing 208KL Rahul being one of the most consistent performer for "40s ball fifty department" What an amazing fifty in 43 balls while chasing 208😱KL Rahul being one of the most consistent performer for "40s ball fifty department"🔥🔥 #LSGvRCB https://t.co/ZjZhsSeyBg

KASHISH @crickashish217 KL was 26 off 17 at the end of the powerplay and 37 off 32 at the close of the 10th over in a chase of 208. I know that in my T20 team he bats No.5. I'll force him to play like the KL Rahul he has in him, not one he allows himself to be. KL was 26 off 17 at the end of the powerplay and 37 off 32 at the close of the 10th over in a chase of 208. I know that in my T20 team he bats No.5. I'll force him to play like the KL Rahul he has in him, not one he allows himself to be.

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#LSGvRCB #IPL2022 KL Rahul made 11 runs off 12 balls against Shahbaz when Harshal and Hasaranga had several overs left. Possibly cost them the match. KL Rahul made 11 runs off 12 balls against Shahbaz when Harshal and Hasaranga had several overs left. Possibly cost them the match.#LSGvRCB #IPL2022

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend #LSGvRCB Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from himLeave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend Dear Gautam Gambhir mind your own business, stay away from him 😤😡Leave KL Rahul alone and facilitate him with gifts and all...he is our proud future legend😌😎 #LSGvRCB https://t.co/mcb3cbjzw4

Parth Patel @Parth_Patel_27 Parth Patel @Parth_Patel_27 KL Rahul might become the biggest statpadder ever produced in white ball cricket KL Rahul might become the biggest statpadder ever produced in white ball cricket Saying it again KL Rahul is the biggest statpadder I've ever seen twitter.com/Parth_Patel_27… Saying it again KL Rahul is the biggest statpadder I've ever seen twitter.com/Parth_Patel_27…

z N e D @MadMart05 Basically lost them the game but scorecard will project as if he is the only guy that tried something. The myth that is KL Rahul continues to fool an entire audience for how long? Basically lost them the game but scorecard will project as if he is the only guy that tried something. The myth that is KL Rahul continues to fool an entire audience for how long?

` @FourOverthrows KL Rahul can't even tie Raina's shoelace when it comes to IPL legacy. KL Rahul can't even tie Raina's shoelace when it comes to IPL legacy.

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 KL Rahul usually bottles in knockouts games.

He generally gets out quickly making zero impact.

Today, he decided to make a negative impact in a knockout game.



Guy is scaling new heights everyday.



Deserves all the statpadder trolls.

Biggest choker ever KL Rahul usually bottles in knockouts games.He generally gets out quickly making zero impact.Today, he decided to make a negative impact in a knockout game.Guy is scaling new heights everyday.Deserves all the statpadder trolls.Biggest choker ever

Koshal @Koshaaal Man of the Match KL Rahul for his beautiful knock. Get that clown out of the Indian team please Man of the Match KL Rahul for his beautiful knock. Get that clown out of the Indian team please 😭

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan LSG lost the match between the overs 9-13 where they scored just 30 runs in 5 overs.



At least Deepak Hooda was trying to over hit, KL Rahul was horrendous in that phase and inexplicably slow after being already well set. LSG lost the match between the overs 9-13 where they scored just 30 runs in 5 overs.At least Deepak Hooda was trying to over hit, KL Rahul was horrendous in that phase and inexplicably slow after being already well set.

Vedant @thatcrickettguy



Holding back Ewin Lewis till the back end or not promoting and utilising Marcus Stoinis at number 4.

#LSGvRCB More than the KL Rahul's master'crass' this season, we should also be looking at how repeatedly LSG's management goofed up their batting order.Holding back Ewin Lewis till the back end or not promoting and utilising Marcus Stoinis at number 4. More than the KL Rahul's master'crass' this season, we should also be looking at how repeatedly LSG's management goofed up their batting order.Holding back Ewin Lewis till the back end or not promoting and utilising Marcus Stoinis at number 4.#LSGvRCB

Hemank @Hemank_fpl Ofcourse KL Rahul bottled it Ofcourse KL Rahul bottled it https://t.co/vfu57sSWFC

HeyYa @I_Say_Factos @mufaddal_vohra India need this mindset type of players in T20 not like Statpadder KL Rahul @mufaddal_vohra India need this mindset type of players in T20 not like Statpadder KL Rahul https://t.co/qLtcxIlzXd

Abhinav @TotalKohli



KL Rahul > RCB



Thanks In terms of choking abilityKL Rahul > RCBThanks @klrahul , next target Wt20 choke In terms of choking ability KL Rahul > RCBThanks @klrahul , next target Wt20 choke ❤

Manya @CSKian716 KL conveniently threw the fielders under the bus after batting at 136SR for almost 10 overs in a 10+ RPO chase and holding back Evin Lewis for too long. KL conveniently threw the fielders under the bus after batting at 136SR for almost 10 overs in a 10+ RPO chase and holding back Evin Lewis for too long.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Justify Evin Lewis' batting position in IPL 2022 Eliminator (15 marks). Justify Evin Lewis' batting position in IPL 2022 Eliminator (15 marks).

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



Instead of sending Evin Lewis who can clobber from ball one, you are sending Manan Vohra?



Even as a neutral fan, this is a bit tough to digest. Bro Lewis could have owned the PP.



#IPL2022 #LSGvRCB You need 210 in an eliminator against a strong bowling line-up.Instead of sending Evin Lewis who can clobber from ball one, you are sending Manan Vohra?Even as a neutral fan, this is a bit tough to digest. Bro Lewis could have owned the PP. You need 210 in an eliminator against a strong bowling line-up. Instead of sending Evin Lewis who can clobber from ball one, you are sending Manan Vohra?Even as a neutral fan, this is a bit tough to digest. Bro Lewis could have owned the PP. #IPL2022 #LSGvRCB

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh There must be some logic to Evin Lewis sitting in the dugout during the powerplay! There must be some logic to Evin Lewis sitting in the dugout during the powerplay!

Dave @CricketDave27 For all the praise they deserve for maximising their bowling resources, Lucknow failed to put together a commanding batting lineup with all the talent at their disposal. Perfectly summed up by their misuse of Evin Lewis today, a returning Manan Vohra prioritised over him For all the praise they deserve for maximising their bowling resources, Lucknow failed to put together a commanding batting lineup with all the talent at their disposal. Perfectly summed up by their misuse of Evin Lewis today, a returning Manan Vohra prioritised over him

Udit @udit_buch Kolkata me meri itni izzat thi sab paani me baha di tune Kolkata me meri itni izzat thi sab paani me baha di tune https://t.co/6KBTML98Kn

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric How can you complain about KL Rahul’s knock today, with a superb BASRA of 215? How can you complain about KL Rahul’s knock today, with a superb BASRA of 215?

Sagar @sagarcasm Aur kitna deep leke jaana hai match tumko? 22 over tak? Aur kitna deep leke jaana hai match tumko? 22 over tak? https://t.co/MjQSvE2xPZ

KL Rahul couldn't quite up the ante in the end

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when LSG sent Manan Vohra to bat at No. 3 despite having the explosive Evin Lewis in the shed. Vohra did play a handy cameo, but many felt Lewis could have made more use of the powerplay.

Deepak Hooda walked out to bat and after struggling initially, he took the attack to the RCB bowlers. KL Rahul, too, found some momentum and the two went about things nicely. Despite being hit for a couple of sixes, Wanindu Hasaranga castled Hooda and that proved to be a big moment in the chase.

Rahul did get some boundaries towards the end but Marcus Stoinis clearly had to go big from ball one and struggled to do so. His run-a-ball knock of nine ended and brought Lewis to the crease.

It was never going to be easy for an opener to suddenly play the role of a finisher and naturally so, Lewis struggled towards the end. Rahul did mention after the game that LSG's poor fielding made the difference, but many would argue that it was his questionable intent in the middle-overs that cost LSG the game.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit