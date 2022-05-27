"Karma always gets you, Riyan Parag!" - Fans blast RR all-rounder for dropping a sitter against RCB in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag has arguably been the best outfield fielder in the IPL 2022 season. However, the 20-year-old dropped a rare sitter, that too of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar, during the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.
The 28-year-old was batting on just 13 in the sixth over when he smashed the ball straight to Riyan Parag at backward point. Parag tried to grab it with a reverse cup and made a complete hash of it.
Parag has had quite a few incidents on the field this season, one of which saw him mock the third umpire for a catch that looked to have touched the ground. He also had a go at Devdutt Padikkal in the previous game for a misfield.
Fans on Twitter slammed Riyan Parag for making a meal of a simple catch and questioned his 'attitude' once again on the field. Here are some of the reactions:
Riyan Parag's drop costs RR 45 runs
RR began well with the ball after winning the toss, as Virat Kohli was caught behind for just seven. Faf du Plessis once again struggled to get going, but RCB's new hero Rajat Patidar continued to impress.
The 28-year-old made RR pay for Parag's drop as despite losing du Plessis' wicket, Patidar and Glenn Maxwell did really well at the crease. The duo plundered RR's best bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal and set up a solid base for others to follow.
But just as Maxwell looked to shift to another gear, he was caught at fine leg. RR bowlers made a roaring comeback into the contest as runs suddenly dried up considerably for RCB.
Patidar was dismissed soon after his half-century and RCB's new batters found it tough to score quickly. They could only manage 34 runs in the final five overs as RR restricted them to 157/8.
Although the total looks below par, RCB will need to back themselves to make in-roads into the RR batting line-up with the quality bowlers that they have in their ranks.