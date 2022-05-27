Create
"Karma always gets you, Riyan Parag!" - Fans blast RR all-rounder for dropping a sitter against RCB in IPL Playoffs 2022

Fans trolled Riyan Parag for his costly drop. (P.C.:Hotstar)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 27, 2022 10:23 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag has arguably been the best outfield fielder in the IPL 2022 season. However, the 20-year-old dropped a rare sitter, that too of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar, during the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.

The 28-year-old was batting on just 13 in the sixth over when he smashed the ball straight to Riyan Parag at backward point. Parag tried to grab it with a reverse cup and made a complete hash of it.

Parag has had quite a few incidents on the field this season, one of which saw him mock the third umpire for a catch that looked to have touched the ground. He also had a go at Devdutt Padikkal in the previous game for a misfield.

Fans on Twitter slammed Riyan Parag for making a meal of a simple catch and questioned his 'attitude' once again on the field. Here are some of the reactions:

All the 9 teams fans are mad at Riyan Parag 😂😂
Riyan Parag dropping an easy catch - The moment whole cricket twitter was waiting for 🤣
Riyan Parag Be Like. https://t.co/caW24z3D2D
Why is Riyan Parag even in the XI if he can't take catches also. He isn't a serious cricketer in my books.
The only reason rr are playing Riyan Parag is his fielding and he bottled in that field also#RCBvRR https://t.co/SEgqFZL927
Riyan Parag let's hope for the best https://t.co/Y4SF7GwXIu
Riyan Parag chose the worst day to drop his first catch this IPL.
Karma says Sooner or later we have to pay for what we have done. Riyan Parag have just experienced it https://t.co/nNM9eI6q6M
Riyan Parag our former member returned to the academy in grand style🙌🙌🎉🥳🎊It will be great to see whether he wins the 'Prof Pujara & Prof Hasan Ali Most Important Drop Medal' #RCBvsRR #RRvsRCB #Cricket #IPLplayoffs #CricketTwitter #PlayOffs https://t.co/Xkh0ylgRgz
Karma always gets you, Riyan Parag 🥴#RCBvRR https://t.co/km5nRdP8Fd
Riyan Parag takes difficult catches when opponent required 10 runs in 1 ball but drops easy catches when RR required the wicket very badly. Legend.#RCBvRR
I knew this was coming lol😂 Riyan Parag would someday drop a simple catch but important catch and end up being a clown with all those cringey celebrations he hid in the past... #RRvRCB #RCBvRR
Riyan Parag dropping an important catch in an important game?????KARMAAAAAAAAA BISHHHHHHHH
Riyan Parag is quickly turning into the most punchable face of the year contender.
Riyan parag has the attitude of virat kohli , and the skill of riyan parag 🥲🥲
Someone said that Riyan Parag will drop a very imp. catch one day and he did😂
Riyan Parag dangerously going the Murali Vijay as I predicted. Vijay dropped some crucial sitters for CSK with his over cool attitude and got slammed for it rightfully. This is what irritates commentators like Hayden. Parag w/o accomplishing anything shows unnecessary attitude.
Warra Fielding by Riyan Parag 🐐
Just looking at Riyan Parag's face triggers me idek why😭 https://t.co/SPvvZ83Thh
Riyan Parag dropped a catch i wish koi uska teammate usko gaali dey jst like how he reacts whn someone else drops a catch......!

Riyan Parag's drop costs RR 45 runs

RR began well with the ball after winning the toss, as Virat Kohli was caught behind for just seven. Faf du Plessis once again struggled to get going, but RCB's new hero Rajat Patidar continued to impress.

The 28-year-old made RR pay for Parag's drop as despite losing du Plessis' wicket, Patidar and Glenn Maxwell did really well at the crease. The duo plundered RR's best bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal and set up a solid base for others to follow.

But just as Maxwell looked to shift to another gear, he was caught at fine leg. RR bowlers made a roaring comeback into the contest as runs suddenly dried up considerably for RCB.

Also Read Article Continues below

Patidar was dismissed soon after his half-century and RCB's new batters found it tough to score quickly. They could only manage 34 runs in the final five overs as RR restricted them to 157/8.

Although the total looks below par, RCB will need to back themselves to make in-roads into the RR batting line-up with the quality bowlers that they have in their ranks.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
