"Karma always gets you, Riyan Parag!" - Fans blast RR all-rounder for dropping a sitter against RCB in IPL Playoffs 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag has arguably been the best outfield fielder in the IPL 2022 season. However, the 20-year-old dropped a rare sitter, that too of in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar, during the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.

The 28-year-old was batting on just 13 in the sixth over when he smashed the ball straight to Riyan Parag at backward point. Parag tried to grab it with a reverse cup and made a complete hash of it.

Parag has had quite a few incidents on the field this season, one of which saw him mock the third umpire for a catch that looked to have touched the ground. He also had a go at Devdutt Padikkal in the previous game for a misfield.

Fans on Twitter slammed Riyan Parag for making a meal of a simple catch and questioned his 'attitude' once again on the field. Here are some of the reactions:

𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ @NextBiIIionairs All the 9 teams fans are mad at Riyan Parag All the 9 teams fans are mad at Riyan Parag 😂😂

Sourabh @1handed_6 Riyan Parag dropping an easy catch - The moment whole cricket twitter was waiting for 🤣 Riyan Parag dropping an easy catch - The moment whole cricket twitter was waiting for 🤣

` @FourOverthrows Why is Riyan Parag even in the XI if he can't take catches also. He isn't a serious cricketer in my books. Why is Riyan Parag even in the XI if he can't take catches also. He isn't a serious cricketer in my books.

frozen🥶 @ein_scofield



#RCBvRR The only reason rr are playing Riyan Parag is his fielding and he bottled in that field also The only reason rr are playing Riyan Parag is his fielding and he bottled in that field also#RCBvRR https://t.co/SEgqFZL927

Ashutosh Srivastava @kingashu1008 Riyan Parag let's hope for the best Riyan Parag let's hope for the best https://t.co/Y4SF7GwXIu

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Riyan Parag chose the worst day to drop his first catch this IPL. Riyan Parag chose the worst day to drop his first catch this IPL.

Hari @harip0023 Karma says

Sooner or later we have to pay

for what we have done. Riyan Parag have just experienced it Karma says Sooner or later we have to pay for what we have done. Riyan Parag have just experienced it https://t.co/nNM9eI6q6M

sunil the cricketer @1sInto2s



#RCBvRR Riyan Parag takes difficult catches when opponent required 10 runs in 1 ball but drops easy catches when RR required the wicket very badly. Legend. Riyan Parag takes difficult catches when opponent required 10 runs in 1 ball but drops easy catches when RR required the wicket very badly. Legend.#RCBvRR

Rakshitha💫 @MarinaSyren Riyan Parag would someday drop a simple catch but important catch and end up being a clown with all those cringey celebrations he hid in the past...



#RRvRCB #RCBvRR I knew this was coming lolRiyan Parag would someday drop a simple catch but important catch and end up being a clown with all those cringey celebrations he hid in the past... I knew this was coming lol😂 Riyan Parag would someday drop a simple catch but important catch and end up being a clown with all those cringey celebrations he hid in the past... #RRvRCB #RCBvRR

Toni #35 @KroosBlancos Riyan Parag dropping an important catch in an important game?????



KARMAAAAAAAAA BISHHHHHHHH Riyan Parag dropping an important catch in an important game?????KARMAAAAAAAAA BISHHHHHHHH

petrichor' @St_Rottenmang0 Riyan Parag is quickly turning into the most punchable face of the year contender. Riyan Parag is quickly turning into the most punchable face of the year contender.

Shashi Ranjan Singh || RCB❤️ @Darshan_Rav_fan Riyan parag has the attitude of virat kohli , and the skill of riyan parag 🥲🥲 Riyan parag has the attitude of virat kohli , and the skill of riyan parag 🥲🥲

Vansh @Vansh8100 Someone said that Riyan Parag will drop a very imp. catch one day and he did Someone said that Riyan Parag will drop a very imp. catch one day and he did😂

V.Adhithya @adhi_SRF1995 Riyan Parag dangerously going the Murali Vijay as I predicted. Vijay dropped some crucial sitters for CSK with his over cool attitude and got slammed for it rightfully. This is what irritates commentators like Hayden. Parag w/o accomplishing anything shows unnecessary attitude. Riyan Parag dangerously going the Murali Vijay as I predicted. Vijay dropped some crucial sitters for CSK with his over cool attitude and got slammed for it rightfully. This is what irritates commentators like Hayden. Parag w/o accomplishing anything shows unnecessary attitude.

ABHISHEK 🇮🇳 @CoverDrive001 Warra Fielding by Riyan Parag Warra Fielding by Riyan Parag 🐐

Karan. @Karansrinivas7 Just looking at Riyan Parag's face triggers me idek why Just looking at Riyan Parag's face triggers me idek why😭 https://t.co/SPvvZ83Thh

Akram Khan @AkramK2108 Riyan Parag dropped a catch i wish koi uska teammate usko gaali dey jst like how he reacts whn someone else drops a catch......! Riyan Parag dropped a catch i wish koi uska teammate usko gaali dey jst like how he reacts whn someone else drops a catch......!

Riyan Parag's drop costs RR 45 runs

RR began well with the ball after winning the toss, as Virat Kohli was caught behind for just seven. Faf du Plessis once again struggled to get going, but RCB's new hero Rajat Patidar continued to impress.

The 28-year-old made RR pay for Parag's drop as despite losing du Plessis' wicket, Patidar and Glenn Maxwell did really well at the crease. The duo plundered RR's best bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal and set up a solid base for others to follow.

But just as Maxwell looked to shift to another gear, he was caught at fine leg. RR bowlers made a roaring comeback into the contest as runs suddenly dried up considerably for RCB.

Patidar was dismissed soon after his half-century and RCB's new batters found it tough to score quickly. They could only manage 34 runs in the final five overs as RR restricted them to 157/8.

Although the total looks below par, RCB will need to back themselves to make in-roads into the RR batting line-up with the quality bowlers that they have in their ranks.

