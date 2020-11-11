IPL Purple Cap: Who took the most wickets in IPL 2020?

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada won his maiden Purple Cap after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020. The South African speedster scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches at a phenomenal strike rate of 13.13.

Jasprit Bumrah needed 3 wickets to get past Rabada’s tally, but he failed to add any tonight and thus finished 2nd on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The Mumbai Indians spearhead picked up 27 wickets in 15 matches at an economy and average of 6.73 and 14.96 respectively.

His new ball partner Trent Boult picked up 3 crucial wickets in the final and finished 1 slot below Bumrah. The left-armer had a few injury scares in the season, but he ended IPL 2020 with 25 wickets from 15 games at a strike rate of 13.76.

Anrich Nortje, who came in as a replacement for Chris Woakes, grew into one of DC’s lead bowlers. The express pacer rapidly climbed the rungs before eventually capping off his debut IPL season with 22 wickets under his belt.

2 uncapped players feature in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

The top 4 leading wicket-takers are followed by the leg-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan. Being RCB’s lead bowler, Chahal finished 4th in the IPL 2020 bowling charts with 21 wickets to his name at a strike rate of 16.33.

Rashid, on the other hand, was both amongst the wickets and a highly economical force to reckon with in the difficult overs. The Afghan leggie picked up 20 wickets for the 2nd time in his IPL career, and he scalped them at an economy of 5.37.

Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami also finished on 20 wickets apiece, with the former edging past Shami by virtue of having a superior economy rate.

The finds of the season - for the Indian team - were Varun Chakravarthy and T Natarajan. Chakravarthy became KKR’s strike bowler and picked up 17 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 6.84.

Left-arm pacer Natarajan not only finished 10th on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with 16 wickets in his kitty, but also carved out a niche for being able to consistently bowl yorkers.