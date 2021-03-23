'India ka Apna Mantra' - IPL 2021 anthem unveiled

With just a little over two weeks left until IPL 2021, broadcaster Star Sports has released the anthem for the upcoming edition of the tournament. The anthem for IPL 2021 has been titled 'India ka Apna Mantra' (which loosely translates to India's very own chant).

In the video, the likes of KL Rahul, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Krishnappa Gowtham, Riyan Parag, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can be seen grooving to the tune of this anthem and even shaking a leg wearing their respective IPL teams' shirts.

"#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season. #VIVOIPL 2021 - Starts from April 9th! @Vivo_India @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS," the official handle of the IPL wrote in a tweet.

#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra.



Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season.#VIVOIPL 2021 - Starts from April 9th !@Vivo_India @StarSportsIndia @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/Um7UsCDCkY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2021

IPL 2021 to kick off on April 9

The 14th edition of the IPL will kick off on April 9 in Chennai with the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

For the first time ever, the tournament will adopt a caravan format with all the games to be played at only six venues due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Each of the teams will play their league games at only four venues and will travel just thrice during the league stages.

All the playoff games in this edition of the tournament are to be played at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Also, no team will get home advantage in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

🚨 BCCI announces schedule for VIVO IPL 2021 🚨



The season will kickstart on 9th April in Chennai and the final will take place on May 30th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



More details here - https://t.co/yKxJujGGcD #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/qfaKS6prAJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Just a couple of days ago, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) released the SOPs and protocols to be followed during the tournament.

The cricketing board has allowed bubble-to-bubble transfers of players ahead of the tournament. For all the others involved with the league, a one-week quarantine is mandatory before entering the bubble.

The BCCI has also designated 'Bubble Integrity Managers' - four security officers - who will stay in the bubble and report to the BCCI of any breaches. The BCCI even confirmed that vaccination will not be possible for all those involved with the league.