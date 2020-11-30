IPL: Sachin Tendulkar aces quiz about his Mumbai Indians career [Watch]

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was recently seen taking part in a quiz about his career with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

The Master Blaster aced the quiz - the video of which was posted on the team's Twitter handle - as he got 5 out of the 6 questions right in quick fashion.

"How many runs did I score in the IPL final that I played? Uh, 46 or 48, something like that [He scored 48]. Players in the current MI setup who have more IPL runs than you apart from Rohit Sharma? Kieron Pollard," said Sachin Tendulkar.

"In which year or season did I score my IPL 100? 2011, our first match. My opening partner in MI's first 10-wicket win in the IPL? I know this - Dwayne Smith. We played in Rajasthan," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar gets the last question wrong to finish with 5/6

Sachin Tendulkar has been involved with MI in a different capacity since retirement.

Sachin Tendulkar even recalled the opening partners he had in his final IPL season, which was way back in 2013. Unfortunately, he couldn't end on a perfect note and got the final question, which was a true-or-false one, wrong.

"The two opening partners I had in my final IPL season? Ricky Ponting and Dwayne Smith. Am I the only MI batsman to score over 600 runs in an IPL season? I'd like to believe it's false, it can't be. [The answer is true]," said Sachin Tendulkar.

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman to have played the game of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar retired with almost every international batting record to his name.

The former Indian captain played for the Mumbai Indians throughout his 6-year long IPL career, and retired from all forms of cricket after winning the 2013 edition of the prestigious T20 tournament.