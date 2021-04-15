IPL 2021: Virat Kohli reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct

Virat Kohli, the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was admonished by match referee Vengalil Narayanan Kutty for breaching the IPL's code of conduct. The 32-year-old was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for what was a Level-1 breach during the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 14.

Following his dismissal in the 13th over of the first innings, Virat Kohli was fuming on his way back towards the pavilion. On the way back, he smashed the boundary cushions with his bat and even hit a chair in the dugout.

The Level 1 breach of clause 2.2 relates to "Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match".

Virat Kohli put in the hard yards and set himself up for a big score in the match against SRH. But he ended up edging one off Jason Holder's bowling and got out on 33 off 29 balls. Fortunately for RCB, a brilliant 41-ball 59 from Glenn Maxwell helped Virat Kohli's men post a decent total of 149/8 in their 20 overs.

SRH make a mockery of the chase

Chasing 150 runs on a sluggish track was a slightly tricky task but never an improbable one. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad ended up making a mockery of the chase and only had themselves to blame for the 6-run loss.

Skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey set the platform with a partnership of 83 runs, but the team fell apart following their dismissals. The middle-order was exposed, and a lack of application meant it was curtains for the team.

Shahbaz Ahmed was the star with the ball for RCB, picking up three wickets in just two overs. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece.

With this victory, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have climbed up to the top of the points table. The Sunrisers, however, are yet to open their account. David Warner's side have lost both the games they played thus far by small margins and are at the 7th position on the table.