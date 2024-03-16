"IPL will eventually happen, if not today then tomorrow" - Musheer Khan on going unsold in the IPL auction

Musheer Khan, brother of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, has stated that he is not too disappointed in not being able to land an IPL contract ahead of the upcoming season. The 19-year-old went unsold during the 2024 IPL Auction held in Dubai in December last year.

Speaking to PTI, the all-rounder, who amassed 360 runs for the Indian Colts during the 2024 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, considers it an opportunity to understand and prepare well for the shortest format over the next 12 months.

"My name is not in the IPL. But I don't feel disappointed. My father tells me to play Test cricket and play for Team India. IPL will eventually happen, if not today then tomorrow," he said. "It's good that I got another year to prepare for the IPL. I will understand T20 cricket more, and how I should prepare for this format."

Musheer, who made his First-class debut in December 2022 against Saurashtra, featured in the quarterfinal, semi-final and final for Mumbai in the recently concluded 2023-24 Ranji Trophy.

The young batting sensation played a crucial role with the willow for his side in all three knockout matches. He scored an unbeaten double-century against Baroda in the quarterfinal, a half-century against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final and a second-innings century against Vidarbha in the final.

Heaping praise on his brother Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut for Team India in the third Test match against England in Rajkot last month, Musheer said he draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's dedication towards the game and also revealed the advice that was given to him before the Ranji final.

"I am really inspired by my brother because of his dedication and the way he bats. Our batting style is similar," he said. "He told me before the game (Ranji final) to think of it as a normal match and not to take too much pressure. From outside, it may feel like a normal match but on the field, we feel pressure on the field. He told me to back my skills and follow the process."

Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title by defeating Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final at the Wankhede Stadium. It was their first Ranji Trophy win since their triumph in the 2015-16 edition of the prestigious tournament.

On what it means for him and the team to have clinched the title for a record 42nd time, Musheer said:

"It's a matter of pride that we have amassed 42 titles. Many great players have played here (for Mumbai). I feel very proud that I have played for Mumbai and won a championship. I also want to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and congratulate them because they have provided us with a lot of support. I hope they continue to back us in the same way."

Although he missed out on an IPL contract this time around, Musheer, who is not just a reliable batter but also a useful slow left-arm orthodox bowler, would be confident of being picked up in the mega auction ahead of the 2025 IPL season.