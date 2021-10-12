IPL2021: Brad Hogg slams controversial law that went against RCB in the Eliminator

Brad Hogg has come out hard on a controversial umpiring decision that cost the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) two runs in the IPL 2021 Eliminator against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

According to current law, the ball becomes dead as soon as a decision is made by the umpire on an appeal. The on-field umpire judged Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel out leg before wicket erroneously. The decisions were reviewed successfully and reversed, but the batting side was robbed of the singles taken on those deliveries.

Hogg pointed out that not only was the team denied a single, but the better batter in the middle, Glenn Maxwell, was also denied the strike due to the umpiring error.

“Umpiring decisions should not be made till the ball is dead in white-ball cricket. 16th over Shahbaz out LBW takes run then DRS shows not out costs the run & Maxwell the strike for the next ball increasing the pressure on the batting side. Momentum Shift,” Brad Hogg wrote on Twitter.

Shahbaz Ahmed got a big inside edge onto his pad while attempting a reverse sweep against Varun Chakravarthy in the 16th over of the innings. The umpire did not spot the edge and adjudged him LBW.

At least three umpiring decisions went against RCB in the Eliminator

RCB have crashed out at the Eliminator stage for two years straight

The umpires did not have the best of days on the field during the Eliminator. Apart from the two decisions during the RCB innings, they got one more straightforward decision wrong when Rahul Tripathi was trapped in front by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Not a lot went RCB's way after the batting powerplay. Following an excellent start with the bat, RCB lost their way and were restricted to 138/7 in 20 overs.

The bowlers managed to strangle KKR in the middle and took the game to the final over, but KKR edged past the target with just two balls to spare, adding another year to the title-less run of RCB.

