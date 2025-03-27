Irfan Pathan predicts IPL 2025 playoffs teams; leaves out SRH and KKR

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan predicted the four teams that would qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the team No. 1 as per the cricketer-turned-commentator.

He emphasized that CSK have a well-balanced team, especially with spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad bowling 12 overs between them. Expecting the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side to back the 'spin to win it' mantra, Pathan said in his latest YouTube video (0:50):

"It looks like a very good team. I think they will bring back the mantra of spin to win it. There will be a little more turn on their pitch. They have also strengthened their batting. Ashwin, Jadeja and Noor, if these three playing, you are getting very solid 12 overs."

Pathan's second team were Mumbai Indians (MI). While the Hardik Pandya-led side were the wooden spooners of IPL 2024, he backed them to turn things around this time, adding (from 1:57):

"Mumbai Indians did not do well at all last year. Things have changed this season. They look fresh and from we have seen, there is not that much pressure on the captain because it is the second season."

"If Bumrah gets fit soon, then what all do they have, there are Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. You have the experience of Rohit Sharma and if Suryakumar Yadav's form comes back completely, this team will have a lot of match-winners in their playing XI," Pathan added (from 2:27).

It is worth mentioning that both CSK and MI didn't qualify for the playoffs last season, finishing fifth and tenth, respectively. However, Pathan seemed confident about the two most successful teams of the league bouncing back and securing a top-four finish.

Irfan Pathan expects RCB and DC to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs

The third side picked by Irfan Pathan were Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He highlighted that the franchise did a good job by signing impactful players at the IPL 2025 auction.

He also mentioned that RCB have some experienced bowlers in their side who will make the job slightly easier for new captain Rajat Patidar. Pathan said (from 3:45)

"They have brought Phil Salt, who was part of KKR's winning team. So, that experience will come here. Although his form has not been good in recent times, he will be playing at Chinnaswamy, which is a graveyard for the bowlers. He will play with a lot of confidence and his partnership with Virat will be tremendous.

"Rajat Patidar is a new captain, but I think he will manage. He will get support from Virat Kohli and other players. The main job will be to rotate the bowlers well and it becomes easier if you have experience in your team. RCB have Josh Hazlewood, an experienced bowler, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will swing the ball. Yes, it's an aging Bhuvneshwar Kumar but you will get to see two or three good overs with the new ball."

The fourth and final team for Pathan were Delhi Capitals (DC). He opined that the team have a lot of firepower in their top order along with a formidable bowling attack. Pathan stated (from 5:54):

"They have Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul if he bats in the top three. They have tremendous firepower and international experience. Captaincy experience will be seen, and a little fearlessness will be seen from Fraser-McGurk."

"Mitchell Starc is a bowler, when the right time comes, he increases his stature a lot. So you've got two overs up front and two at the event. Then there is Mukesh Kumar, who bowls good yorkers and can bowl at good lines. If T. Natarajan comes with good fitness, then he is also a master of yorkers," he added (from 6:37).

The upcoming IPL 2025 match will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home on Thursday, March 27.

