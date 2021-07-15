"Huge loss, utterly disappointing!" - Irfan Pathan questions Deepak Hooda's sudden exit from Baroda cricket

Irfan Pathan has questioned Deepak Hooda's sudden exit from Baroda Cricket. The former cricketer reckoned the Punjab Kings all-rounder was an Indian team probable, and felt his exit was a huge and 'utterly disappointing' loss to the state team.

According to media reports, Deepak Hooda has sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) and the board is ready to oblige. The development comes months after the BCA suspended the all-rounder for the 2020-21 domestic season for "indiscipline" following an allegedly ugly quarrel with state captain Krunal Pandya.

Registering his exasperation as a former Baroda player himself, Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter:

"How many cricket association(s) will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing!"

After the aforementioned spat, Deepak Hooda pulled out of the Baroda squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had accused Krunal Pandya of "bullying" and abusive language in front of teammates and opponents which left him "demoralized" and "depressed."

In its initial response, the BCA reprimanded the 26-year-old by saying he had put "himself above the team." Krunal Pandya has maintained silence over the issue so far.

Deepak Hooda was in decent form in the 2021 IPL

The fiasco is a major blow to the BCA and the state team as well because of Deepak Hooda's brilliant showing in the first half of the 2021 IPL.

The talented right-hander scored 64 runs in the first half of the season for Punjab Kings at a strike rate of 143.21. Hooda looked like the only stable option in a fidgety Punjab middle-order. He also chipped in with two wickets from 14 overs with his handy off-spin bowling.

Following recent developments, Hooda is expected to arrive in the UAE for the second half of the IPL, more determined than ever to put his hand up for national selection.

