Is Anrich Nortje playing today's RR vs DC IPL 2024 match?

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been chosen in the Delhi Capitals (DC) XI for their IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. The right-arm pacer missed DC's opening IPL 2024 game against Punjab Kings after failing to recover from a back injury.

The Capitals went down to the Kings by four wickets in Chandigarh. Batting first after losing the toss, they posted a below par total of 174-9, which could have been even lower but for Abishek Porel's 32* off 10.

While Nortje did not feature in the game, senior pacer Ishant Sharma limped off the field after twisting his angle after bowling only two overs. At the toss for the RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash on Thursday, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant confirmed that Nortje has been included in the playing XI.

Expand Tweet

In a media release issued ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said that Nortje and Ishant have regained full fitness.

“It’s a new game tomorrow (Thursday). We are full strength now, with Nortje back in the side.

"With Nortje, Khaleel (Ahmed), Mukesh (Kumar) and Ishant back in the team and fit, and with the two spinners Axar (Patel) and Kuldeep (Yadav), our bowling is definitely our strength," Ganguly's official statement read.

However, at the toss on Thursday, Pant said that Ishant hadn't recovered fully yet.

The game between Delhi and Punjab in Chandigarh marked DC captain Pant's return to competitive cricket for the first time since his car accident in December 2022. He was dismissed for 18 off 13.

"Good to be here again" - Anrich Nortje on joining DC for IPL 2024

Ahead of the RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash, Nortje said that he's excited to part of the Delhi Capitals camp again and that he's raring to get going.

"Yeah, it's good to be here again. Obviously, high intensity, great training sessions, world-class players around, coaches around. It's been a while, and obviously.

"I have played three domestic games. All the facilities, so, yeah, I'm really excited to get going. Had a good break. Extended break to just get the body to recover," Nortje told the social media handle of the DC franchise.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Nortje has played 40 IPL games and claimed 53 wickets at an average of 24.15 and an economy rate of 8.33.