"Is the batting weak or the bowling weak or both are weak?" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans heading into IPL 2024 clash vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has opined that the Gujarat Titans (GT) have quite a few concerns heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

The Titans, who have four points from five games, are placed seventh in the points table. However, a win against the Royals will help them join four other teams on six points and boost their playoff qualification hopes.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans have many shortcomings and have endured an indifferent start to their campaign.

"Gujarat's Titanic has encountered a lot of icebergs this time. They used to win at home but have lost at home as well. They have lost matches away from home in any case. So what will happen to them? Is the batting weak or the bowling weak or both are weak? So what is the road ahead?" Chopra said (0:15).

The former India opener reckons the Titans need to bolster their batting department by including Matthew Wade.

"Gujarat's problems are manifold. I feel when Ashish Nehra tries to answer those questions, because batting is not showing the might at all and to be fair, they didn't buy any other batter as well, and since David Miller is probably still not available, I am thinking to keep Kane Williamson at the top and Matthew Wade as a finisher," Chopra added.

Chopra urged the Gujarat Titans to play Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad as their only two overseas bowlers. While observing that they can include Sai Kishore as an additional spinner, if required, he said they need to manage with Indian fast bowlers.

"A player who plays properly should score runs on this big ground" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has struck only one half-century in his five innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Shubman Gill as the first Gujarat Titans player in focus in Wednesday's game.

"One of their players to watch out for is Shubman Gill once again. A player who plays properly should score runs on this big ground. He is probably putting a little pressure on himself that he needs to play faster because the others don't do that. Don't worry, if you bat till the end, you will score runs," he reasoned (7:00).

The renowned commentator feels Sai Sudharsan also needs to be among the runs for the IPL 2022 champions.

"The second player is Sai Sudharsan. Although there will be a lot of focus on Kane Williamson, I am going with Sai because he is being seen batting well. Score runs because, without scoring runs, nothing will happen for this team," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad need to strike a few blows with the ball for the Gujarat Titans.

"Then I am looking at both their spinners - Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. I am picking more of their players because this team is not doing that well. You will have to pick up wickets because you have a juggernaut in the opposition. You are trying to stop a very dangerous team. So I have picked two spinners for that," he elaborated.

Rashid has picked up five wickets in as many games in IPL 2024 and has been slightly expensive, conceding an average of 8.65 runs per over. Noor has accounted for three dismissals in as many outings and has a decent economy rate of 7.16.

