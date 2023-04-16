“Is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?” – Twitter erupts as Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut in MI vs KKR

Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16. Arjun received his maiden cap from MI captain Rohit Sharma.
For the uninitiated, MI first bought Arjun for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. The all-rounder was once again picked by the same franchise for Rs 30 lakh in 2022 but couldn’t make his debut in the first two seasons. He was retained for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.
The 23-year-old has so far scalped 12 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.6 in T20s. He recently scalped 12 wickets in seven games after joining Goa from Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.
Fans came up with mixed reactions to Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL debut. One tweeted:
“@ArjunTendulkar to make his IPL debut today, Is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
It’s worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun are the first father-son pair to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
MI win the toss and opt to field against KKR, Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut
Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.
Regular captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out due to a stomach bug but has been named among the five substitute players. He could replace debutant Tendulkar as an impact player during the second innings.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Follow MI vs KKR live score updates here.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.