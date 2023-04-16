Create

“Is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?” – Twitter erupts as Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut in MI vs KKR

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 16, 2023 16:12 IST
Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar is an all-rounder for Goa in domestic cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16. Arjun received his maiden cap from MI captain Rohit Sharma.

For the uninitiated, MI first bought Arjun for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. The all-rounder was once again picked by the same franchise for Rs 30 lakh in 2022 but couldn’t make his debut in the first two seasons. He was retained for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The 23-year-old has so far scalped 12 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.6 in T20s. He recently scalped 12 wickets in seven games after joining Goa from Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

Fans came up with mixed reactions to Arjun Tendulkar’s IPL debut. One tweeted:

“@ArjunTendulkar to make his IPL debut today, Is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?”
@ArjunTendulkar to make his ipl debut today, is this the beginning of nepotism in cricket?! https://t.co/ynuhK2uI1T

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Jesus makes his debut for Mumbai Indians today. #MIvsKKR #ArjunTendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar MentoringArjun Tendulkar playingSara Tendulkar watching #MIvsKKR https://t.co/ndQa1VD4dT
The pressure of being a son of best ever batsmen is huge Keep all those aside and go wellArjun TendulkarAlso it would have been great if the match was against Gujarat shubman gill 😂😂
Jiska mujhe tha pratiksha💗💗BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY ❤Loved his bowling action what I saw, can hit hard. And the blood he has, he's gonna be a box-office tsunami#MIvsKKR#ArjunTendulkar https://t.co/dwJPKjGplL
Arjun Tendulkar ko bhi debut mil gaya 🤯
@mufaddal_vohra Arjun Tendulkar https://t.co/t37kO8Uq1c
Arjun Tendulkar ko khelta dekhna ab sapna nahi haqiqat bann gya 🤩#ArjunTendulkar #MIvsKKR
rip arjun tendulkar memes😔💔 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… https://t.co/0ZVYLl5C2R
@BoiesX45 @mipaltan Bhai mi vs gt hona chaiye tha ajjImagine shubman gill bashing arjun tendulkar 💀Sara bhabhi reaction 💀

It’s worth mentioning that Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun are the first father-son pair to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI win the toss and opt to field against KKR, Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma decided to sit out due to a stomach bug but has been named among the five substitute players. He could replace debutant Tendulkar as an impact player during the second innings.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Follow MI vs KKR live score updates here.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
