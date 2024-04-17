Is David Miller playing today's GT vs DC IPL 2024 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller is back in the playing XI for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Miller had last played for GT during the home encounter against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The left-handed batter scored a match-winning 44 to guide the side to a second successive home win. Since then, Gujarat have lost two matches and won one.

Miller's absence across the last few contests have apparently been due to a niggle, but the exact nature of the injury was not known. GT overseas start Kane Williamson stated during a mid-innings interaction with broadcasters during the home clash against the Punjab Kings that Miller will be out for a couple of weeks.

“Nice to be out there after long. Shame to lose Davey (Miller) for a week or two,” Williamson said.

GT skipper Shubman Gill confirmed during the toss against DC that Miller is fully fit to make it to the playing XI while naming a couple of other changes.

"We would've bowled first, dew won't be a big factor. We've been playing good cricket in the couple of losses, we were on top of the game for the majority of the contest, but we weren't that great in the rest part of the game. Always great to in front of the home crowd. We have three changes, Wriddhi bhai comes in, Miller comes in and Sandeep Warrier is making his debut in place of Umesh Yadav as well," Gill said after being put into bat first by DC.

David Miller has scored 77 runs in three matches so far this season, and his return to the playing XI is integral if GT wants to execute a mid-season push, and beyond.

The Titans are precariously placed sixth on the points table and their season could head in any direction from this point onwards.

Despite depth in the finishing department, GT still need David Miller for his firepower and experience

GT pulled off one of the finest run chases in IPL history when they clinched a last-ball win away from home against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In Miller's absence, it was the infamous duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia who carried out the finishing act.

The 2022 champions have even employed the likes of Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan in the middle order to cope without the Proteas star. Now, with Miller back in the scheme of things, GT have him and Abhinav Manohar in the middle order before the finishers come along.

Furthermore, with Wriddhiman Saha's return after injury, GT have restored their original all-Indian top three, with Sai Sudharsan returning to his original No.3 position in the batting order.

