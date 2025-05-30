Is Deepak Chahar playing today's IPL 2025 Eliminator match between GT and MI?

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar isn't a part of the playing XI for today's IPL 2025 Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams are facing off in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.

Deepak Chahar was seen limping at the airport while travelling with the team before the Eliminator. While there were injury concerns for the pacer, the fears have come true, as he's missing from the side for today's game. He played their final league stage match against Punjab Kings on Monday, May 26, returning with figures of 0-28 from three overs.

Chahar was a key figure in their fast bowling attack along with Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. He's not a part of the impact subs list as well, which is a confirmation that he won't play the Eliminator.

MI XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

MI Impact Subs: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley

How did Deepak Chahar fare in the IPL 2025 season with the ball?

After being released by Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar was acquired by Mumbai Indians for a huge amount of ₹9.25 crore during the mega auctions before the start of the IPL 2025 season.

The right-arm pacer has featured for MI in 14 games this season. He has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 34.18 and an economy rate of 9.17. Despite being a bowler with the ability to generate swing and move the ball both ways, particularly in the powerplay, and with the presence of Bumrah and Boult in the side, Chahar has clearly not been at his best with the ball this season.

Last season, he had played only eight matches before being ruled out due to injury, which has come back to haunt him this season as well. Overall, Deepak Chahar has played 95 IPL matches and bagged 88 wickets at an average of 29.51 and an economy rate of 8.13.

